Vendavo Acquires Navetti

"Combining our powerful yet easy-to-use pricing solutions that focus on international pricing operations with Vendavo's excellent reputation and market presence is very exciting," says Andreas Westling, CEO of Navetti. "This will open up new markets for our technology and create new possibilities, not least within CPQ (Configure/Price/Quote), for existing Navetti customers as well. With our European roots and rapid system deployment and Vendavo's sizeable presence with major enterprises in North America, we believe we truly are combining the best of two worlds."

"Companies must constantly keep up with rapidly changing market conditions and customer buying preferences," says Bruno Slosse, President and CEO, Vendavo. "And that is especially true when it comes to their pricing strategies and tactics. Prices must intelligently weigh internal and external factors in real-time and identify the optimal price point for enhanced profitability and customer retention. The addition of Navetti further delivers on this vision."

With Navetti, Vendavo's commercial excellence platform adds robust functionality in rules-based, customer value-focused strategic price management that reacts dynamically to changing market conditions, competitive price data sourcing, transfer price management, cost management, and cloud-based reporting and analytics. Navetti has sizable success throughout Europe and provides pricing solutions for B2B manufacturing and aftermarket customers, but also has a growing presence in pricing systems for e-commerce solutions for both B2B and B2C markets. This acquisition brings expanded market presence and vertical expertise to Vendavo and cements the company's commercial excellence leadership for both the enterprise and mid-market.

