Venous Blood Collection Market Size to Grow by USD 868.11 Mn, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global venous blood collection market size is set to grow by USD 868.11 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 5.3%. Use our analysis and insights for effective decision making. Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Venous Blood Collection Market 2022-2026

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is driving the venous blood collection market growth. The prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is growing across the world. The incidence of various types of cancers is also increasing. The number of diagnosed cancer cases is expected to rise from around 16.5 million to 21.3 million between 2017 and 2025. The high incidence of cancer is fueling the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The lack of trained professionals is impeding the venous blood collection market growth. The processes involved in blood testing require accurate interpretation of results. Therefore, the process of blood collection should be performed by highly skilled personnel. However, most laboratory technicians are not trained adequately on the latest technologies. As a result, there is a shortage of trained professionals, which increases the probability of incorrect diagnoses. Hence, the shortage of trained professionals will challenge the growth of the venous blood collection market during the forecast period.

Major Five Venous Blood Collection Companies

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers BD Vacutainer for venous blood collection. The portfolio includes blood collection tubes, needles, holders, and other devices for collecting blood samples.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers Hemoglobin Capillary Collection System (HCCS) to collect adult capillary blood, additionally adult venous blood, and others.

FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale - The company offers VACUMED blood collection system for venous blood collection.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH - The company offers VACUETTE for venous blood collection.

ICU Medical Inc. - The company offers Saf-T Wing blood collection set for venous blood collection.

Aptaca Spa

Cardinal Health Inc.

DBO Preanalytical System

Fresenius Kabi AG

Jiangsu KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Narang Medical Ltd.

Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

Owen Mumford Ltd.

PreQ Systems

Retractable Technologies Inc.

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Terumo Medical Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Venous Blood Collection Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Vein blood gas sampling - size and forecast 2021-2026

Intraoperative blood salvage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Venous Blood Collection Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Venous Blood Collection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 868.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aptaca Spa, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., DBO Preanalytical System, FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, Fresenius Kabi AG, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., Jiangsu KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Owen Mumford Ltd., PreQ Systems, Retractable Technologies Inc., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Terumo Medical Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

