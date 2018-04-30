Vera Whole Health Recognized at World Health Care Congress Inaugural 2018 Health Value Awards

The competition recognizes health care organizations and programs that demonstrate measurably better and more transparent health outcomes, costs and safety than conventional care. Vera was one of eight finalists vying for this award. To be eligible, finalists were required to have their performance methodology validated by Care Innovations™ Validation Institute. Vera earned its certification in January 2018. Once validated, each finalist application was independently reviewed by a panel of nationally prominent judges.

"We believe the excellence on display in these firms is indicative of the high performance that is readily available and deserving of attention in the U.S. health care marketplace," said Lynne Crowley, Health Value Awards manager for World Congress.

Ryan Schmid, president and CEO of Vera and a speaker at the conference, along with Jennifer Sargent, chief revenue officer, acknowledged the award's recognition of Vera's vision to create a health revolution.

"We are honored to be amongst so many great disruptors working together to transform our sick-care system to one of whole health engagement," said Schmid. "The Health Value Awards are helping spur the marketplace toward better health outcomes for less money, and we are grateful to be recognized as part of the movement."

Watch Ryan Schmid discuss the Health Value Awards and how Vera is transforming healthcare.

Vera is also proud to congratulate The City of Kirkland, a client since April 2015, for having received a Gold Health Value Award in the Mid-Sized Employers category.

About World Health Care Congress

The 15th Annual World Health Care Congress drew leaders in the healthcare industry to focus on critical challenges and opportunities including the impact of ACA implementation on health care businesses one year in, payer and provider consolidation, new approaches to value-based payment, and novel partnerships with the true potential to move the needle on care coordination and delivery.

About Health Rosetta

Health Rosetta is the blueprint for high-performance health benefits. It's a practical approach built on what successful purchasers do. We drive its adoption by growing an emerging ecosystem. Think of us as the LEED ecosystem for investing in health benefits.

About Care Innovations™ Validation Institute

Since it began in 2014, Care Innovations™ Validation Institute has helped organizations providing population health services by substantiating the methodologies they use in contractual promises, outcomes reporting, and other claims. It awards its certification only to organizations that use valid methods and credible data to measure their results. Learn more at www.validationinstitute.com.

About Vera Whole Health

Established in Seattle, Wash., in 2008, Vera Whole Health is the leading direct-to-employer primary care provider in the Western United States, operating clinics in Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Arizona. Vera is the first on-site clinic provider in the United States to earn a Certificate of Validation by the Care InnovationsÔ Validation Institute. The endorsement substantiates Vera's claims that its on-site clinics reduce overall healthcare spending for employers as much as 25% in the first year, justifies Vera's 100 percent money-back guarantee, and recognizes Vera for its sound population health cost outcomes. For more information go to verawholehealth.com, or call (206) 395-7870.

