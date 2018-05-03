Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications

CIO Applications magazine is a leading media brand, with a unique editorial focus on bringing to light the core innovations in technology. The magazine stands out due its ability to learn from technology professionals and provide a comprehensive collection of technology trends.

The use of portal applications has been proven to be a necessity for any organization to function effortlessly. Providing a solution that facilitates the interaction with relevant information assets is no longer a luxury, but a must have in today's world.

"Veriday provides the perfect on-ramp that helps companies move beyond the catchphrase of digital enablement, and realize tangible business outcomes out of it," says Chris Lamoureux, Chief Operating Officer at Veriday. "Liferay provides a framework to integrate with different technologies such as CRM and ERP, depending upon client requirements and their existing IT systems."

"We couldn't be more excited for this recognition, which is a true testament to our Veriday team, our portal experience and our affiliation with Liferay," says Lamoureux.

Veriday has worked with large enterprises in digital transformation projects from the retail, banking, and healthcare sectors. Read the full cover page feature with CIO Applications' interview with Veriday's Chief Operating Officer Chris Lamoureux.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veriday specializes in developing products and solutions that enable organizations to transform their business. The company's methods and processes transform online user experience and engagement, and increase productivity and create business efficiencies. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and the Veriday Blog.

