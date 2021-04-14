VeriDetx Announces Changes in Management Lineup

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriDetx Corp. (www.veridetx.com) (OTCMarkets: VDXI) announced today that following the successful acquisition by WebSafety of VeriDetx Inc., Rowland Day, Founder and CEO of WebSafety has stepped down as CEO. Filling his position will be Jerry Astor, Founder and CEO of VeriDetx Inc.

Mr. Day stated that his decision was aligned with the acquisition of VeriDetx and in the best interest of shareholders as the company's direction had changed and a different set of skills are needed. Mr. Day stated: "Jerry Astor has the management experience that is needed to drive the Company in its new direction and to realize its growth and sales potential." I have known Mr. Astor for approximately 30 years and believe he will do a fantastic job and I support him to lead the Company. I will continue to be involved as a director and provide other services as needed."

Mr. Astor, who has more than forty years of management experience having served in executive positions with a number of multinational companies that include Akai America, Seiko USA, Mattel Inc., and STC Biotech remarked that "Mr. Day and I have developed a close relationship and I very much look forward to working with him. His advice and counsel will be invaluable." He went on to say "I'm confident we can build a company that will deliver above average returns to its stakeholders and help the world reclaim some of the ground lost due to the pandemic."

About Veridetx, Inc. (www.veridetx.com)

VeriDetx Inc. (www.veridetx.com) markets a broad line of proprietary walk-through disinfecting booths and sanitizers. Safe, practical, effective and affordable, the products offer a first line of defense against bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

The company's disinfecting booths are designed to meet the needs of organizations as varied as nursing homes and food processors and are engineered to deliver years of trouble-free service.

Its line of sanitizers are both FDA and EPA approved and OSHA compliant and can protect treated surfaces for up to 30 days

The company has begun to roll out its products in selected markets throughout North America and is in talks with Resellers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

