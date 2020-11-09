Verify Residence Could Have Quickly, Easily, and Accurately Verified the Voter Rolls for Counties and States Nationwide

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verify Residence is an address verification service that is capable of providing clients with accurate and up to date current residence information. This includes recent moves in the same area and identifying deceased individuals. The Verify Residence service can handle millions of verifications in a matter of days to curb voter fraud and inaccurate voting.

Verify Residence Residency Audit

As we watch the turmoil unfold nationwide with the recent election there will be many questions raised as to the accuracy of some of the votes cast as well as the eligibility of some of the voters. There will also be accusations of voter fraud and out of district voting. Verify Residence utilizes some of the best data sources available to the private investigation industry to verify the accuracy of current voter rolls in as little as three days. Counties and States across the nation could have easily utilized Verify Residence to remove any doubt as to the accuracy of their current voter rolls.

Verify Residence is unique from other verification services by using some of the most up to date and accurate data. A licensed private investigator handles each residency audit and reviews the results before they are sent to the client. The process begins with the entity providing a current list of names and addresses on file. Verify Residence processes each name on the list to verify if the provided address matches or does not match the most recent available address. The list is also checked for any deceased records. A results sheet is then returned to the entity so they can update or fact check their list accordingly.

Verify Residence Director Michael Auletta noted, "We have the technology and system developed to assist any entity concerned with the accuracy of their voter base. It is right here and ready to go." He further stated, "It is amazing to me that millions of dollars were spent on rolling out a mostly mail in ballot system at the last minute but not much attention was given to where those ballots were being sent. It seems like a no brainer to me."

Verify Residence can be found at www.verifyresidence.com. Mr. Michael Auletta can be reached at (732) 704-0264 or [email protected]

Michael Auletta

(732) 704-0264

[email protected]

