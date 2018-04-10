Verimatrix Forensic Watermarking Receives Accreditation from ChinaDRM Lab's SART Certification

Verimatrix pioneered the concept of digital forensic watermarking to track piracy to the source in 2005 and has since developed a range of flexible anti-piracy tools and deployment options video services providers need to secure and monetize the latest premium content services and delivery methods. Whether deployed standalone or as a core component of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) architecture, its forensic watermarking solutions offer powerful tools for tracing illegitimate copies of digital content straight to the source.

"We are extremely proud to have received this certification, further validating our credibility as a global leader in the practical application of forensic watermarking solutions," said Verimatrix CTO Petr Peterka. "Verimatrix has been working side-by-side with Hollywood studios for many years to establish the industry standard for securing and monetizing the latest premium content services and delivery methods, so it is crucial that we equip service providers with the cutting-edge technology, that not only ensures that they are fully compliant, but also helps them to stay ahead in the race against piracy. Through its comprehensive evaluation, ChinaDRM confirms just that."

SART certification is the latest of numerous validations Verimatrix has received for its forensic watermarking capabilities. Its VideoMark® client-side solution is pre-integrated with an unmatched number of state-of-the-art chipset vendors, devices and smart TVs, including the 2017-2018 next-generation line from Samsung Electronics to establish a secure, end-to-end chain of custody across the UHD ecosystem. The solution is also a four-time winner of the CSI Award for best UHD technology.

To learn more about Verimatrix's forensic watermarking solutions, please visit us at the NAB Show 2018, booth #SU7102 or www.verimatrix.com/watermarking.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

