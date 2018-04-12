Verimatrix Recognized for Contributions to Latin American Pay-TV Market with PRODU Award Win at NAB Show

For those seeking to grow OTT services, MultiRights provides a harmonized rights management platform for a wide range of video streaming devices that feature native DRM schemes. One service provider successfully achieving that is the biggest media conglomerate in Latin America, Globo.com. The company is responsible for the highest simultaneous video streaming audiences in Brazil, making it critical that MultiRights unifies its security regime across all networks.

"MultiRights was launched and proven in the early days of IPTV, and it continues to gain traction from operators and online video publishers seeking the freedom to choose their optimal and preferred approach to DRM across all devices," said Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "We are pleased to win this PRODU Award, which reaffirms the business-enabling monetization technology MultiRights provides in a rapidly growing multi-DRM domain."

Making its debut at NAB 2017, the PRODU Awards serve to recognize excellence in technology contributions across the pay-TV industry. This is the second consecutive year Verimatrix has been the award recipient for that category; last year the company won for securing Cablevision Argentina's TV everywhere service. To see the full list of award recipients, click here.

At NAB, Verimatrix is demoing MultiRights OTT Plus, which is a cloud-based solution that offers multi-DRM, watermarking and analytic capabilities via the Verimatrix Secure Cloud. To see the demo, visit booth #SU7102 or visit the website to learn more.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

