Veristor Named Tech Elite Solution Provider by CRN® for Eighth Consecutive Year

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations—which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

"Our technical team of Veristor architects and experts have been recognized by our partners with one of the most extensive lists of certifications and designations in the industry," said Ashby Lincoln, CEO, Veristor. "It's this commitment to education and training excellence, along with our passion for customer success and our innovative view into top IT industry trends and developments, that sets us apart. We're honored to be recognized by CRN, for the eighth time, as a Tech Elite solution provider."

"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses—and to providing the best possible customer experience."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

