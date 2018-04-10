Veristor Partners with INFINIDAT to Deliver Multi-Petabyte Enterprise Storage for Today's Modern Workloads

"There's a saying in the industry that solutions need to be three things: faster, better and cheaper. The adage goes on to say that you can only choose two. INFINIDAT is a very rare and innovative solution provider that not only delivers all three but can also be optimized to support multi-tenant environments and consumed in a true capacity-on-demand model," said Ferrol Macon, Vice President, Architecture and Strategy, Veristor. "INFINIDAT delivers. The InfiniBox™ is designed to provide critical innovation for an enterprise's most demanding workloads, unlike most new entrants in technology that start at the lower end of the market and work their way up over time."

"Veristor and INFINIDAT are partnering to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and cut IT infrastructure costs," said Mitch Diodato, Director North American Channel Sales at INFINIDAT. "We will continue to meet the data center demands of today's data-driven business and help our customers solve their biggest data storage challenges."

In March, INFINIDAT announced four new products to its portfolio, including multi-cloud storage, disaster recovery over extended distances with RPO=0, high-performance backup and recovery, and the latest InfiniBox with 8.3 PB of capacity. All INFINIDAT solutions are built on INFINIDAT's common foundational software platform providing integrated machine learning to actually improve performance over time and deliver industry-leading reliability with unmatched performance guarantees at scale.

INFINIDAT unified storage solutions will be added to Veristor's suite of Data Center Solutions that are custom-designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology combined with design, implementation and management services. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/datacenter/enterprise-storage.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About INFINIDAT

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, INFINIDAT helps customers unlock the full potential of their data. INFINIDAT's software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, and less expensive. INFINIDAT technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of availability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

