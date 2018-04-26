Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Highlights

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on April 16, 2018 , we announced that we had entered into an arrangement agreement ("Arrangement") to acquire Spartan Energy Corp. ("Spartan"), a publicly traded southeast Saskatchewan oil and gas producer, for total consideration of approximately $1.40 billion (comprised of $1.23 billion in Vermilion common shares based on Vermilion's closing share price of $44.04 on April 13, 2018 , plus the assumption of approximately $175.0 million in debt). The Arrangement is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable court, Spartan shareholder, and other regulatory approvals and is expected to close on or about June 15, 2018 .





Fund flows from operations ("FFO") for Q1 2018 was $157 million ( $1.29 /basic share (1) ), a decrease of 13% from the prior quarter as the benefit of higher commodity pricing was more than offset by lower production volumes, higher realized losses on derivatives, a stronger Euro currency and the absence of a favourable tax adjustment in the Netherlands . Year-over-year, FFO increased 10% as compared to Q1 2017 on the strength of higher production and commodity prices.





(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

($M except as indicated) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017 Financial









Petroleum and natural gas sales 318,269

317,341

261,601 Fund flows from operations 157,480

181,253

143,434

Fund flows from operations ($/basic share) (1) 1.29

1.49

1.21

Fund flows from operations ($/diluted share) (1) 1.27

1.47

1.19 Net earnings 25,139

8,645

44,540

Net earnings ($/basic share) 0.21

0.07

0.38 Capital expenditures 128,618

74,303

95,889 Acquisitions 93,078

3,048

2,620 Asset retirement obligations settled 3,591

3,216

2,249 Cash dividends ($/share) 0.645

0.645

0.645 Dividends declared 79,005

78,653

76,593

% of fund flows from operations 50%

43%

53% Net dividends (1) 59,364

56,836

41,087

% of fund flows from operations 38%

31%

29% Payout (1) 191,573

134,355

139,225

% of fund flows from operations 122%

74%

97% Net debt 1,514,645

1,371,790

1,377,636 Ratio of net debt to annualized fund flows from operations 2.4

1.9

2.4 Operational









Production











Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d) 27,008

27,830

26,832

NGLs (bbls/d) 5,126

5,279

2,694

Natural gas (mmcf/d) 228.2

238.27

210.07

Total (boe/d) 70,167

72,821

64,537 Average realized prices











Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl) 80.03

74.12

68.59

NGLs ($/bbl) 25.37

29.28

24.13

Natural gas ($/mcf) 5.81

5.23

5.62 Production mix (% of production)











% priced with reference to WTI 21%

21%

17%

% priced with reference to AECO 26%

25%

22%

% priced with reference to TTF and NBP 29%

30%

32%

% priced with reference to Dated Brent 24%

24%

29% Netbacks ($/boe)











Operating netback (1) 31.05

30.77

31.62

Fund flows from operations netback 25.29

27.13

25.75

Operating expenses 10.99

9.76

9.35 Average reference prices











WTI (US $/bbl) 62.87

55.40

51.92

Edmonton Sweet index (US $/bbl) 56.98

54.26

48.37

Dated Brent (US $/bbl) 66.76

61.39

53.78

AECO ($/mmbtu) 2.08

1.69

2.69

NBP ($/mmbtu) 9.96

8.70

7.96

TTF ($/mmbtu) 9.59

8.36

7.65 Average foreign currency exchange rates











CDN $/US $ 1.26

1.27

1.32

CDN $/Euro 1.55

1.50

1.41 Share information ('000s)









Shares outstanding - basic 122,769

122,119

119,046 Shares outstanding - diluted (1) 125,794

125,140

122,135 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 122,390

121,858

118,632 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 124,304

123,450

120,722

(1) The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures which may not be comparable to other companies. Please see the "NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Message to Shareholders

Our 2018 capital program is now well underway. We completed our planned 2018 drilling programs in France, Hungary, and the US, while initiating Canadian drilling and continuing to advance future projects for our other business units. Most of the wells drilled in Q1 2018 were completed and tied-in late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter and will provide meaningful contributions to our growth profile for the remainder of 2018. As previously reported, we drilled our first well in Hungary during the quarter, representing our first well in the Central and Eastern European Business Unit, and are pleased with the initial results. We are planning to drill several more wells in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia over the coming years, and are optimistic about the future development prospects for this region. In Ireland, the transition of Corrib ownership continues to progress, with the transfer of operatorship to Vermilion expected to occur in the middle of 2018. Following the close of this transaction, we will operate approximately 90% of our production.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced the strategic acquisition of Spartan Energy Corp. ("Spartan") for total consideration of $1.40 billion, comprised of $1.23 billion in Vermilion shares plus the assumption of approximately $175 million of Spartan's debt. This acquisition is a value-adding investment which meets our disciplined M&A criteria and is accretive to all pertinent metrics, adding 7% to production per share, 15% to fund flows per share and 13% to total proved plus probable reserves per share. It significantly increases our position in southeast Saskatchewan, and aligns with our sustainable growth-and-income model by adding 23,000 boe/d (91% oil) of high-netback, low decline oil assets with free cash flow and strong capital efficiencies on future development. We believe that this business combination will significantly benefit both Vermilion's existing shareholders and Spartan's shareholders. In addition, we believe that both shareholder groups will benefit from increased scale in both our operations and in the capital markets. We look forward to integrating Spartan employees into our organization, and believe our combined enterprise will have the operating, technical and financial capability to maximize the value of these southeast Saskatchewan assets. Our news release from April 16, 2018 contains further discussion and details on the transaction.

Global commodity prices were strong during Q1 2018. With the exception of natural gas in western Canada, they have exhibited further strength in recent weeks as supply and demand fundamentals continue to improve. We continue to benefit from our exposure to global commodity benchmarks, including Brent oil which currently trades at an approximate US$5.00 per barrel premium over WTI, and European gas which is currently trading at approximately $9.00 Canadian equivalent per mmbtu. This exposure to higher global commodity prices, combined with our low cost structure, translates into strong netbacks and significant free cash flow, supporting our self-funded growth and income business model. As previously announced, we increased our monthly dividend by 7% to $0.23 per share effective with the April 2018 dividend payable May 15, 2018. This marks the fourth dividend/distribution increase since the company started paying a monthly distribution (as a trust) in 2003.

Vermilion's Q1 2018 production volumes decreased by 4% from the prior quarter to 70,167 boe/d. The decrease was primarily due to idling a well we drilled last year in the Netherlands while we await regulatory approval of our long-term production plan, cold weather related downtime and third party maintenance in North America, and the temporary shut-in of gas at a German site for instrumentation installation. Despite the expected quarter-over-quarter decrease in Q1 2018 production levels, we expect to increase production each quarter throughout 2018 to achieve our previous full year production guidance of 75,000 to 77,500 boe/d, without the inclusion of the Spartan assets. Including the Spartan acquisition, our revised production guidance is 86,000 to 90,000 boe/d.

Fund flows from operations for Q1 2018 was $157 million ($1.29/basic share(1)), a decrease of 13% from the prior quarter as the benefit of higher commodity pricing was more than offset by lower production volumes, higher realized losses on derivatives, a stronger Euro and the absence of a favourable tax adjustment in the Netherlands.

We also released our 2017 sustainability report during the quarter, highlighting the economic, environmental and social impacts of our operations, and how we integrate their associated opportunities and risks into our business strategies. One of Vermilion's defining strengths is our belief that sharing our success is essential to being a success. We have embedded this philosophy in our mission, and we continue to live it today. Our objective is to ensure that our all of our stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, communities and partners, benefit from our achievements.

Q1 2018 Operations Review

Europe

In France, Q1 2018 production averaged 11,037 boe/d, a decrease of 2% from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to production declines and higher than normal well downtime resulting from cold weather, which more than offset new well production. We drilled two (2.0 net) wells in the Neocomian field in Q1 2018, which were put on production at a combined initial rate of approximately 190 bbls/d. We also drilled three (3.0 net) wells in the Champotran field in Q1 2018, including a sidetrack well from an existing well. The two grassroots Champotran wells were brought on production late in the quarter and produced at a combined rate of 780 boe/d over the final two weeks of March. The side-track well is scheduled to be brought on production mid-Q2 2018.

Production in the Netherlands averaged 7,541 boe/d in Q1 2018, a decrease of 20% from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the shut-in of the Eesveen-02 test well near the end of Q4 2017 and a planned workover on a key well. The test rate from the Eesveen-02 well (60% working interest) was approximately 10 mmcf/d net over a two-month period during Q4 2017. The Eesveen-02 well is expected to be brought on production in mid-2018. Production in the first quarter was also impacted by downtime on one of our key wells for a successful workover to upsize the tubing to increase its production rate, resulting in approximately two weeks of downtime.

In Ireland, production from Corrib averaged 61 mmcf/d (10,144 boe/d) in Q1 2018, an 8% increase from Q4 2017 due to the absence of significant downtime during the quarter. Production in Q4 was impacted by an unplanned downtime period following a plant turnaround during September and October 2017. This downtime reduced Vermilion's Q4 2017 production by approximately 1,200 boe/d, as previously reported. The increase in quarter-over-quarter production was partially offset by the initiation of decline on the Corrib gas field, which began in Q1 2018 as predicted from numerical reservoir simulation. We continue to work closely with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") and Shell on the transition of ownership and operations from Shell to CPPIB and Vermilion, and anticipate closing the transaction in mid-2018.

In Germany, production in Q1 2018 averaged 3,777 boe/d, a decrease of 10% from the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a temporary shut-in of one gas well for a SCADA installation in December, as previously reported. The well was brought back on production in mid-Q1 2018. In addition, higher than normal downtime at a non-operated gas processing plant in the quarter also negatively impacted production. Our capital activity in Germany continues to focus on well workover and optimization projects on our operated assets and planning activities related to the Burgmoor Z5 well to be drilled in early 2019.

In Hungary, we drilled and tested our first exploratory well (100% working interest) in the South Battonya concession, as previously reported. The Mh-Ny-07 natural gas well tested at a rate of 5.8 mmcf/d(2) during the test period and is expected to be brought on production mid-2018.

North America

In Canada, production averaged 32,078 boe/d in Q1 2018, representing a 3% decrease from the previous quarter primarily due to cold weather related downtime and planned maintenance on third party infrastructure. These events more than offset new well production because most wells drilled in the quarter were not completed and brought on production until late in the quarter or early Q2 2018. We drilled or participated in 18 (16.7 net) wells and brought on production nine (8.8 net) Mannville and five (5.0 net) southeast Saskatchewan wells in Q1 2018, with almost all coming on production late in the quarter. The Q1 2018 wells currently on production are performing in-line with our existing type curves. We also announced and closed an acquisition of a private company with light oil producing assets straddling the Saskatchewan and Manitoba border near Vermilion's existing southeast Saskatchewan operations.

In the United States, Q1 2018 production averaged 618 boe/d, a decrease of 18% from the prior quarter primarily due to planned downtime for workover activity and the previously disclosed force majeure event on a third-party gas gathering system. The third-party gas gathering system returned to service mid-Q1 2018. We drilled all five (5.0 net) of the planned wells in our 2018 drilling program and completed four of these wells late in the first quarter. We continue to optimize our drilling and completion methods, with lateral lengths ranging from 1,840 to 2,215 metres, and frac stages ranging from a low of 25 to a high of 62 stages per well. The remaining well is scheduled to be completed early in Q2 2018. Through well planning optimization efforts, drilling times were reduced by 22% on a per metre basis as compared to the 2017 drilling program.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

Vermilion was recently ranked 11th by Corporate Knights on the Future 40 Responsible Corporate Leaders in Canada list. This marks the fifth year in a row that Vermilion has been recognized by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's top sustainability performers. Vermilion continues to be the highest rated oil and gas company on the list. This recognition reflects our commitment to sustainability, transparency and performance regarding ESG matters.

Commodity Hedging

Vermilion hedges to manage commodity price exposures and increase the stability of cash flows, providing additional certainty with regards to the execution of our dividend and capital programs. In aggregate, we currently have 44% of our expected net-of-royalty production hedged for 2018. These hedges include both swaps and collars. Our diversified commodity mix, including more than a one-third cash flow contribution from relatively high-priced European natural gas, gives us unique flexibility in managing our individual commodity exposures. Based on the current level and term structures in the oil, North American gas and European gas forward curves, we have elected to lock down a greater percentage of our gas exposures, particularly for European gas. We have currently hedged 59% of anticipated European natural gas volumes for 2018. In view of the compelling longer-term forward market for European gas we have also hedged 43% and 15% of our anticipated 2019 and 2020 volumes at prices which should provide for strong project economics and free cash flows. In addition, we have hedged 35% of anticipated North American gas volumes for 2018. In view of steep backwardation in the oil forward markets, we are keeping oil hedges shorter-term, with 50% hedged for the first half of 2018, and 30% in the second half of this year. At present, our philosophy is to maintain greater torque to longer-term oil prices, with only 1% of our expected oil production hedged for 2019. We will continue to add to our hedge positions in all products as suitable opportunities arise.

Board of Directors

Mr. William Madison and Ms. Sarah Raiss have decided not to stand for re-election in 2018, following thirteen and four years of valuable service to Vermilion respectively. We would like to thank Mr. Madison and Ms. Raiss for their numerous contributions, and we wish them the very best in their retirement from our Board.

(signed "Anthony Marino")

Anthony Marino

President & Chief Executive Officer

April 26, 2018

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(2) Mh-Ny-07 well tested gas at a rate of 5.8 mmcf/d over the final two hours of a 22 hour test period at a stabilized wellhead pressure of 1,065 psi on a 0.55 inch diameter choke and a shut-in wellhead pressure of 1,305 psi. No water production was observed during testing. The well logged 21 feet of net gas pay with an average porosity of 31% from an Upper Miocene Pannonian sandstone occurring within a gross measured depth interval of 3,438- 3,465 feet.

2018 Guidance

On October 30, 2017, we released our 2018 capital expenditure guidance of $315 million and associated production guidance of between 74,500 to 76,500 boe/d. On January 15, 2018, we increased our capital expenditure guidance to $325 million and production guidance to between 75,000 to 77,500 boe/d to reflect the post-closing impact of the acquisition of a private southeast Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba light oil producer. On April 16, 2018, we increased our capital expenditure guidance to $430 million and production guidance to between 86,000 to 90,000 boe/d to reflect the post-closing impact of the acquisition of Spartan Energy.

The following table summarizes our guidance:





Date

Capital Expenditures ($MM)

Production (boe/d) 2018 Guidance











2018 Guidance

October 30, 2017

315

74,500 to 76,500 2018 Guidance

January 15, 2018

325

75,000 to 77,500 2018 Guidance

April 16, 2018

430

86,000 to 90,000

Annual General Meeting Webcast

As Vermilion's Annual General Shareholders Meeting is being held today, April 26th, 2018 at 3:00 PM MST at the Metropolitan Centre, 333 - 4th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, there will not be a first quarter conference call. In lieu of the conference call, a presentation will be given by Anthony Marino, President & Chief Executive Officer, at the end of the meeting. Questions from the public can be submitted remotely via webcast.

To view the webcast, which will commence at approximately 3:15 PM MST, please visit https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1635023/2C13CF05F6709CF71E1DC001EABB20E5 . The webcast link can also be found on Vermilion's website at http://www.vermilionenergy.com/ir/eventspresentations.cfm under Upcoming Events.



About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes organic production growth augmented with value-adding acquisitions, along with providing reliable and increasing dividends to investors. Vermilion is targeting growth in production primarily through the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in Canada and the United States, the exploration and development of high impact natural gas opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany, and through oil drilling and workover programs in France and Australia. Vermilion currently holds an 18.5% working interest in the Corrib gas field in Ireland. Vermilion pays a monthly dividend of Canadian $0.23 per share, which provides a current yield of approximately 6.0%.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized as a top decile performer amongst Canadian publicly listed companies in governance practices, as a Climate "A" List performer by the CDP, and a Best Workplace in the Great Place to Work® Institute's annual rankings in Canada, France and the Netherlands. In addition, Vermilion emphasizes strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Employees and directors hold approximately 6.5% of our fully diluted shares, are committed to consistently delivering superior rewards for all stakeholders, and have delivered over 20 years of market outperformance. Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.



