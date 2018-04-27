Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors



Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Lorenzo Donadeo 77,444,043 97.09% 2,318,218 2.91% Larry J. Macdonald 73,358,465 91.97% 6,403,795 8.03% Stephen P. Larke 74,876,909 93.88% 4,885,351 6.12% Loren M. Leiker 79,691,400 99.91% 70,861 0.09% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 79,627,233 99.83% 135,028 0.17% Anthony Marino 79,691,602 99.91% 70,659 0.09% Robert Michaleski 74,471,541 93.37% 5,290,719 6.63% William B. Roby 78,990,290 99.03% 771,971 0.97% Catherine L. Williams 74,292,021 93.14% 5,470,239 6.86%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

An archive webcast of the annual meeting of shareholders presentation by Anthony Marino, President & CEO, that provides a business overview and an update on recent developments, is available on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes organic production growth augmented with value-adding acquisitions, along with providing reliable and increasing dividends to investors. Vermilion is targeting growth in production primarily through the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in Canada and the United States, the exploration and development of high impact natural gas opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany, and through oil drilling and workover programs in France and Australia. Vermilion currently holds an 18.5% working interest in the Corrib gas field in Ireland. Vermilion pays a monthly dividend of Canadian $0.23 per share, which provides a current yield of approximately 6%.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized as a top decile performer amongst Canadian publicly listed companies in governance practices, as a Climate "A" List performer by the CDP, and a Best Workplace in the Great Place to Work® Institute's annual rankings in Canada, France and the Netherlands. In addition, Vermilion emphasizes strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Employees and directors hold approximately 6.5% of our fully diluted shares, are committed to consistently delivering superior rewards for all stakeholders, and have delivered over 20 years of market outperformance. Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

