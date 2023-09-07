VERO Announces Integration with RealPage, Expanding its Property Management System Reach

Modern Screening and Leasing Platform Adds RealPage to Integration Partners, Sets New Standards in Proptech Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO, the modern screening and leasing platform for operators and renters, today announced its integration with RealPage, a technology platform that enables real estate operators and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement in the multifamily software space, as VERO now integrates with top property management systems, including Yardi, Entrata, and RealPage. With an unmatched level of synergy within the property management industry, this milestone further propels VERO in its mission to streamline and simplify the leasing experience for operators and renters.

From leasing teams to property management executives, VERO's data-driven platform provides a suite of management tools designed to extract, interpret, and apply impactful insights to make the most informed leasing decisions. Through its proprietary data sets, VERO provides operators with a streamlined and fraud-mitigated leasing platform that eliminates time-consuming manual processes, prevents bad debt, and drives NOI.

"VERO's platform enhancements are revolutionizing leasing," says Lou Baugier, CEO and founder of VERO. "With the deployment of our RealPage integration, VERO is elevating the applicant journey and boosting operational efficiency, all while championing transparency and fairness in housing."

This integration underscores VERO's dedication to keeping pace with the evolving needs of the modern rental market, ensuring that renters and property managers receive the most innovative and top-tier services. Having processed hundreds of thousands of rental applications, VERO's pioneering screening and leasing solutions have already revolutionized the renting process. By offering renters a seamless application journey, VERO has not only amplified leasing efficiency but also fostered an atmosphere of trust and transparency throughout the renter's journey.

About VERO
VERO is the modern leasing infrastructure for renters and operators. Designed to automate operations and mitigate risk, VERO consolidates a broken leasing process into one simple platform. By implementing proprietary technology, VERO makes lease management easier and more affordable for property managers while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. VERO's partners include prominent industry leaders such as Gables Residential, Westland Real Estate Group, and LeFrak. Learn more about VERO: https://sayvero.com/realpage-integration.

