Versalift Works To Offset Harmonized Imported Steel Tariff Increases Through Lean Manufacturing, Culture And Process Improvement

The tariffs imposed are:

Products of iron or steel provided for in the tariff headings or subheadings enumerated in Note 16 to this subchapter, except products of Canada , of Mexico , of Australia , of Argentina , of South Korea , of Brazil , or of the member countries of the European Union or any exclusions that may be determined and announced by the Department of Commerce – 25%

to this subchapter, except products of , of , of , of , of , of , or of the member countries of the European Union or any exclusions that may be determined and announced by the Department of Commerce – Products of aluminum provided for in the tariff headings or subheadings enumerated in Note 19 to this subchapter, except products of Canada , of Mexico , of Australia , of Argentina , of South Korea , of Brazil , or of the member countries of the European Union or any exclusions that may be determined and announced by the Department of Commerce – 10%

With 30 years of experience in the American Automotive industry, Versalift CEO Curt Howell believes that the company must look inward. By continually improving processes and eliminating waste, Howell sees an opportunity to profitably support Versalift customers without raising its prices. With a company culture that is built around transparency and accountability, Versalift is working toward four organizational goals:

Perfect safety record

Increased manufacturing quality

On-time order delivery

Decreased production cost

Versalift continues to work toward greater organizational efficiencies, and to pass the savings on to its customers.

As the import and export of steel is crucial to it's business model, Versalift is monitoring the current tariff situation, and is also paying attention to existing trade agreements that may impact the company and its customers. Because utility vehicle acquisition costs are instrumental to the profitability and sustainability of Versalift customers, the company is not ready to commit to charging higher prices for its products. With that said, if at a future date market conditions demand price increases, Versalift sales managers and other company representatives will notify their customers in short order.

As a US-based global manufacturer of utility equipment, Versalift supports fair trade practices, and therefore sees the imposition of any new tariffs as a challenge to the global market. So far, the company is not willing to pass any increased costs on to its customers. Versalift is committed to doing everything it can to maintain its excellent value proposition, and to continue offering the safest, most reliable and highest quality bucket trucks, cable placers and digger derricks available on the market.

About Versalift - Versalift is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and family of dealers, the company employs nearly 800 associates worldwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versalift-works-to-offset-harmonized-imported-steel-tariff-increases-through-lean-manufacturing-culture-and-process-improvement-300633807.html

SOURCE Versalift

Related Links

https://www.versalift.com

