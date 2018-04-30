Vertify Adds to its Dynamic Senior Leadership Team with New Hires

Vertify's new leaders will join the team across a variety of departments. Wayne Lopez joins Vertify as Vice President of Product from Trendkite. With Vertify's rich history in building innovative technology, a complimentary new leadership role is being filled by Edward Anderson, Senior Technology Architect from University of Texas Systems where he served as CTO.

"Our innovative technologies are only part of our success at Vertfy. In fact, our greatest success stems from our people and the commitment they have to meeting and exceeding our clients' goals. Our new leaders will be a key part in continuing this rich, client first tradition that Vertify has been built off of," said Dean Dzurilla, CEO of Vertify.

Dzurilla has been at the helm from day one. With a recent rebrand and clearly defined vision for his teams and his clients, Dzurilla feels Vertify is poised for rapid expansion and groundbreaking innovation.

"I am thrilled to join Vertify at such an exciting time," said Lopez. "I have had great experiences in my professional career, and feel that the current team is poised for great things. I am energized to see where we will take the product and how we will better assist our clients with their data management needs."

"The ability to bring my knowledge of data management and AI to a team and platform that is ready for continued innovation is thrilling," said Anderson.

About Vertify Inc.

Founded in 2009, Vertify's singular mission is to help marketers unlock the true potential of company data. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vertify makes it easy to get customer data into marketing software by connecting apps and sharing data across a company's tech stack. For more information, visit http://www.vertify.com or follow @vertifydata on Twitter.

