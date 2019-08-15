VestorBridge Launches Innovative FinTech Platform to Help Entrepreneurs and Investors Meet: Connecting Capital and Ideas

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VestorBridge (https://vestorbridge.com/) recently announced the launch of its proprietary platform engineered to connect a wide variety of entrepreneurs with the investors and collaborators they need to move their ideas forward. With VestorBridge, entrepreneurs can pitch an idea or company-model, and in turn, those investors interested in funding such projects can view the carefully curated listings. Inclusion in VestorBridge is membership-based for entrepreneurs, but the company is currently offering a limited-time free sign-up for the first 500 applications. The platform is always completely free for investors.

"Entrepreneurs always dream of that all-important Elevator Pitch. Especially a pitch that is delivered to the right audience at the right time. Hyper-emphasizing the importance of one's idea or business has always been the first, best tool for a potential business owner," said Ron Buchanan, VestorBridge Founder. "But after you've crafted your pitch — and the solid business plan that should accompany it — where do you go next? That's always been the problem: people with good ideas who can't find the right listeners. And that's where VestorBridge comes in. We provide a controlled, secure environment where ideas and capital can successfully meet."

The Power of VestorBridge Connections

VestorBridge alleviates the frustration and time lost by investors who routinely review potential candidates with little or no introduction concerning the candidate's upcoming pitch. For investors, the VestorBridge platform offers certain key company information up front, allowing those investors to decide whether to inquire further. For entrepreneurs, the platform offers a perfect opportunity to deliver an elevator pitch to vetted angel investors, venture capital firms and accelerators.

There is a spectrum of capital suppliers looking to fund and accelerate ideas and business plans. Whether its pure capital, partnerships, or a group of mentors needed to help an idea along, VestorBridge is the home for them all.

Angel Investors: The perfect solution for startups, and ideas that are in early stages of development, Angel Investors see the bright potential of a great idea and help entrepreneurs realize it. Whether it is pre-seed or seed-round investing, VestorBridge has gathered trusted investors for all stages of a business's growth.

Venture Capital Firms: Venture capital funding is usually reserved for companies and ideas that are in the later stages of their development. These capitalists see high-return potential from their investments and can provide exposure, connections to customers and beneficial partnerships in addition to capital.

Accelerators: For those who have already launched a small but viable business, or those whose ideas just need more fuel to keep going, accelerators are available to offer mentorship, education and other crucial networking resources.

Collaborators: Users can connect with established businesses, investors and entrepreneurs who share all or part of their vision. Achieving defined, common business goals is often easier with a group.

Investors and entrepreneurs are invited to go online immediately to learn more about the networking potential offered by VestorBridge.

About VestorBridge

VestorBridge is a digital platform that unites thinkers, inventors, entrepreneurs and founders together with potential angel investors, venture capital firms, accelerators and collaborators. The goal of VestorBridge is to create that all-important bridge between the idea and the physical and intellectual capital needed to make it work. VestorBridge makes it easier for aspiring businesses to raise the funds needed for acceleration, and to network with interested parties. Learn more at www.VestorBridge.com.

