Veterans' Groups Form a Ground-Breaking Partnership to Create a Project Management Career Launch Platform for Military Veterans

The new Veteran supportive partnership, launching on April 15, 2018, is seeking mentors experienced in project management. The Veterans Project Management Mentoring Program is already pairing veterans with mentors, highly experienced practitioners, who complement Veterans' formal training and serve as career coaches.

Dr. Eric A. Wright, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Vets2PM explained, "Vets2PM's organizing principle--that military experience makes us natural project managers--is ground-breaking news for Veterans unsure of how to transfer their skills. We are confident that our Mentoring Program helps Veterans to apply their skills and attain meaningful careers."

Veterans2Work Executive Director and Founder, John Reynolds, stated, "We can provide the end-to-end support that will help a Veteran earn the PMP certification and succeed as a project management professional."

Joe Pusz, CEO of THE PMO SQUAD, added, ''This partnership and the talent pipeline we're constructing is a prime example of how collaboration between non-profits, for-profits, and government, can create opportunities for both Veterans and employers."

ABOUT Veterans2Work:

Veterans2Work, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, helps returning service members prepare for, and launch, careers in the U.S. growth economy: www.veterans2work.org.

ABOUT Vets2PM:

Vets2PM helps military Veterans become project managers by combining their military leadership experience with formal project management training. We prepare Veterans to obtain their Project Management Professional (PMP) certifications and prepare them to manage civilian projects in any environment: www.vets2pm.com.

ABOUT the PMO SQUAD:

The PMO SQUAD is a leading provider of project management professional services across the US, and support to Veterans transitioning to project management careers: www.thepmosquad.com.

Press Contact

Mark Grgurich

916-705-3168

mailto:Marko@Veterans2Work.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-groups-form-a-ground-breaking-partnership-to-create-a-project-management-career-launch-platform-for-military-veterans-300627879.html

SOURCE Veterans2Work

