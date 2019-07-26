VetFunder Seeks Veteran Startup Friendly Investors

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VetFunder is currently making beta-testing strides prior to its Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Financial Industry Regulatory Industry (FINRA) RegCF application registration, and is seeking to build its contact list of interested investors, both accredited and non-accredited.

VetFunder is unique in that it will only allow veteran led entrepreneur startup companies, or startup companies with at least one core member as a veteran to apply.

VetFunder believes early stage startup companies looking to raise capital have a greater chance of success if the team is passionate, not just enthusiastic. VetFunder knows military veterans live and breathe teamwork. It's part of their ethos, esprit de corps, and mission accomplishment is not just a catch phrase but a way of life.

The United States military has a proven track record in teaching mission oriented tasks, leadership, creative problem-solving, strategic planning, discipline and grit. It is the nation's only organization that has produced more business owners than any other institution. After World War II, 49% of veterans became businesses owners.

Although decades past has shown a decline, in more recent years, the military entrepreneurial trend once again is seeing traction. For example, internal shifts in traditional military approaches to problem solving have shifted. Initiatives and forums such as AFWERX Spark Tank, MD5, the National Marine Corps Business Network (NMCBN), Defense Entrepreneurs Forum (DEF), VetsWhoCode have gained momentum and continue to aspire veterans stationed all over the world.

Over 200,000 American service members transition and join the working world each year.

Many veteran entrepreneurs prefer to break out of the pack and become business owners. According to the Small Business Administration there are 2.4 million veteran owned firms which employ 5.8 million people.

Additionally, VetFunder's founder Marcos Ruvalcaba agrees with prominent venture capitalist and angel investors that the idea of having to live in Silicon Valley as an investor or entrepreneur to be successful is changing. VetFunder wants to be part of that transitioning landscape.

Here are a few brands you might have heard of that were founded or cofounded by veterans.

Army veteran Phillip Knight cofounded Nike.

cofounded Nike. Air Force veteran Dave Liniger cofounded RE/MAX.

cofounded RE/MAX. Marine Corps veteran founded FedEx.

Army veteran Sam Walton cofounded Walmart.

cofounded Walmart. Marine Corps veteran Bob Parsons founded GoDaddy.

founded GoDaddy. USAA was founded by a group of Army officers.

Air Force pilot Chuck Wallace founded eSurance.

founded eSurance. Navy veteran Christopher Michael founded Military.com.

"I hope more veteran entrepreneurs rise up the challenge in becoming successful business owners. Their experience and acumen translates to much more than they think. Their experience is invaluable and can't be replicated by reading a text book." Ruvalcaba states.

The approval of regulation crowdfunding, or RegCF Title III of the JOBS Act, startup or early stage companies can now raise up to 1.7M via RegCF platforms also known as funding portals.

Visit https://www.VetFunder.com to sign up and keep abreast of the platforms progress.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Marcos Ruvalcaba at 805-435-0104, or email 216911@email4pr.com.

SOURCE VetFunder

Related Links

https://vetfunder.com

