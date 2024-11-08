VETPAL: Veterans Empowered To Protect Aquatic Life

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VETPAL, a Texas-based nonprofit founded by Army veteran Brenden Wing, launches a mission supporting both aquatic ecosystems and veterans transitioning to civilian life. Recognizing the dual challenges of veteran reintegration and environmental conservation, VETPAL combines both goals into a powerful, unified mission. Inspired by Ryan Tate's work with VETPAW, Wing saw the potential to empower veterans in conservation roles within the U.S. as well.

With an ambitious first campaign, VETPAL aims to provide meaningful employment for 25 veterans by Veterans Day 2025. These veterans, offered a living wage of $65,000, will contribute directly to three critical environmental initiatives:

Combating Microplastics – Through innovative collection and filtration strategies, veterans will address the mounting threat of microplastic pollution in our waters.



Restoring Coral Reefs – Veterans will engage in hands-on reef restoration, reviving these essential marine ecosystems.



Protecting Endangered Freshwater Species – Conservation and habitat restoration efforts will protect vulnerable freshwater populations.

Looking beyond this initial campaign, VETPAL's vision is to quadruple the number of employed veterans by 2028. The organization believes this scalable model has the potential to create lasting benefits for both veterans and the environment, supported by a dedicated team and passionate community.

VETPAL is currently seeking three types of support:

Veteran Applicants – Veterans seeking fulfilling, purpose-driven careers are encouraged to apply for one of the 25 open positions, impacting environmental health and their own well-being.





– Veterans seeking fulfilling, purpose-driven careers are encouraged to apply for one of the 25 open positions, impacting environmental health and their own well-being. Volunteer Support – Scientists, graduate students, and conservation enthusiasts are invited to volunteer their expertise, bolstering VETPAL's mission and impact.





– Scientists, graduate students, and conservation enthusiasts are invited to volunteer their expertise, bolstering VETPAL's mission and impact. Donations and Grants – VETPAL's inaugural capital campaign aims to raise $1.75 million in its first year to fund veteran salaries and program costs.

"VETPAL is more than just an environmental organization," says founder Brenden Wing. "It's about empowering veterans and honoring their service through meaningful careers that protect our waterways. Together, we can make a significant impact on both veterans' lives and the health of our aquatic ecosystems."

Join VETPAL in making a difference. Visit www.vetpal.org to donate, apply for a position, or learn more about these impactful campaigns. Together, we can empower veterans and protect our precious aquatic life.

For Press Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE VETPAL