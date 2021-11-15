VHF Radio Market Size ($6,218.05 million by 2027) by Type, Application (8.9% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "VHF Radio Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 6,218.05 million by 2028 from US$ 3,718.78 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during 2020–2027.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3,177.37 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 6,218.05 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 133 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type; Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

VHF radio system is considered a reliable tool for emergency communications. When mobile phone signals get jammed in events of hurricanes or earthquakes, VHF radios can create lines of communication between rescue services. In Europe, although the UK is moderately protected from massive natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, civil emergencies caused by flooding are becoming a progressively common, putting people's lives in danger. To handle such a situation, the country is highly adopting VHF radio for better communications. Companies are highly focused on designing efficient VHF radio systems to address emergencies. For instance, DCS 2-Way Radio Ltd, a UK-based company, designs VHF radios, supporting hospitals and emergency services.

Situational awareness of a location is vital among the soldiers during a battle. The modern battlefield presents several challenges, which pose a substantial threat to the dismounted soldiers and vehicles (land, air, and naval). If enemies or militant forces use advanced systems, it creates challenging situations for armed forces during decision making. To enhance situational awareness among the on-battle soldiers, the demand for VHF radios is consistently growing. Harris Corp. designed RF-7800V-HH Falcon III next-gen VHF handheld tactical radio for the networked battlefield. It supports real-time voice and data transfer to enable users to talk while sending situational-awareness data. With a GPS receiver and a TDMA waveform, the VHF radio allows communication of situational-awareness data to battlefield management systems. Thus, there is an increase in demand for VHF radios across the world to handle emergencies and easily transmit mission information.

The US is a prominent market for VHF radio, especially aviation and marine sectors. The huge increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country affected both manufacturing and sales of VHF radio components. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico impacted the adoption of VHF radios. North America is home to many manufacturing and technology companies, and thus the impact of COVID-19 outbreak was quite severe in 2020 and likely to continue in 2021. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US will negatively impact the VHF radio market growth in North America for the next few quarters.

Growing Demand for VHF Radio in Marine Applications to Propel its Market Growth in Coming Years

The adoption of effective systems in maritime processes and operations to increase security and reduce operational costs has been growing rapidly. VHF radio, one of the most cost-effective systems, enables to communicate with a broad range of people and organizations, such as the commercial ships, the US Coast Guard, the Rescue 21 network, bridge tenders, race committees, and TowBoatUS. Since VHF signals travel in a straight line, antenna at a higher level boosts a VHF signal to reach distant stations. The VHF radio system is highly adopted in marine emergency situations by search and rescue (SAR) organizations.

In the maritime industry, the VHF radio system is considered as an effective communication channel. Conditions such as noise and bad weather in the form of rain can negatively impact radio message transmission. Thus, various associations are focusing on building better communication to handle such situations.

VHF Radio Market: Application

The global VHF radio market, based on application, is segmented into marine, aviation, and land. The land segment held the largest market share in 2019. VHF radio systems are used in various areas, such as paramilitary police, border security, coast guard, and national defense forces. Land-based radio communication has progressed over time from conventional to digital, allowing features such as high-quality audio, rapid voice call-setup, group calling, and priority access to the end user. With the growing terrorism and natural disasters, various counties are procuring VHF radio to deliver an effective response in real time. Growing applications of land-based VHF radios in diverse industries—such as defense, law enforcement, and transportation—and increasing significance of efficient critical communication operations are among the factors driving the demand for VHF radios for land applications.

VHF Radio Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Jotron, Icom Inc., RAYMARINE (FLIR SYSTEMS), SAILOR (SATCOM GLOBAL), UNIDEN AMERICA CORPORATION, YAESU USA, Cedar Electronics, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., NAVICO, and Entel UK Limited are among the key players in the global VHF radio market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2018, Uniden introduced MHS335BT VHF Marine Radio. Its 6-watt, Class D, floating, handheld VHF combined with Bluetooth marine radio is the new trend in the Uniden Marine Division's lineup of radios with the most advanced features.

In 2018, Cobham SATCOM, the leading manufacturer of SAILOR communications equipment, issued a mandatory software update for the SAILOR 63xx MF/HF DSC Class A Series, both version A and version B.

