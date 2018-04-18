Viable Solutions, LLC Recalls Certain Kratom-Containing Powder Products Because Of Possible Health Risk

The potentially affected powder products are packaged in kaft paper, foil-lined heat sealed pouches and sold in 25 grams, 100 grams, 250 grams, and 1000 grams sizes. The units were sold directly to consumers nationwide in January and February of 2018 via company websites. The products description are as follows:

Recall Product Identification:

Brand Product Name Net Wt. Herbal-Salvation.com Mitragyna Speciosa Leaf

Powder-Red Vein Sumatra 25 grams, 100 grams, 250

grams, 1000 grams Herbal-Salvation.com Mitragyna Speciosa Leaf

Powder-Red Vein Bali 25 grams, 100 grams, 250

grams, 1000 grams Herbal-Salvation.com Mitragyna Speciosa Leaf

Powder-Green Horn 25 grams, 100 grams, 250

grams, 1000 grams Herbal-Salvation.com Mitragyna Speciosa Leaf

Powder-Thai Maeng Da 25 grams, 100 grams, 250

grams, 1000 grams

The lot numbers being recalled can be found on the packaging and are as follows:

Recalled Products have any of the following LOT Numbers RVS1380182301 RVB1380182201 GVH1380171512 MD13120181601

The company has been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) that certain lots of the product were tested positive for Salmonella. While the Salmonella has not been traced to Viable Solutions, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the public health, Viable Solutions has initiated this recall. Viable Solutions has identified the supplier and source of the potentially contaminated product and has ceased production and distribution of the potentially contaminated product. Working in cooperation with the FDA, the company will destroy all recalled product upon return.

Consumers who may be in possession of potentially contaminated products are advised not to consume products from those LOT numbers. All products associated with this recall should be returned to Viable Solutions for a full refund. Customers can return product to company for a full refund within fourteen (14) days by contacting Viable Solutions at recall@herbal-salvation.com.

