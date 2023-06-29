Viakoo Added to CISA Approved Vendor List for Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program

Viakoo is the first automated IoT security remediation solution to be included on the approved vendor list

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT (internet of things) security vulnerability remediation, today announced that its full product line has been added to the CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) Continuous Diagnostic and Mitigation (CDM) approved product list (APL). The CDM APL is the authoritative catalog for products with sufficient technical capabilities and sophistication to be leveraged by federal agencies. Viakoo is the only automated IoT remediation solution on CISA's CDM APL.

The Viakoo Action Platform solves the problem of managing 10,000s to 100,000s of IoT devices affordably and on an automated basis. Delivered as a SaaS offering, the platform has a series of modules that ensure all devices are inventoried, in compliance with internal policy, are continuously remediated and repatriated as full network citizens.

"This listing validates our industry-leading approach to IoT security, as well as enhances our existing partnerships," said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. "CISA's leadership is indispensable to the industry, and we're honored to be included as a trusted technical vendor. We're excited to be able to offer our federal customers what they need to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity posture sealed against IoT threats. Moreover, it's extremely encouraging to see the broader landscape move beyond mitigation to the understanding that remediation is a vital component of any effective cybersecurity strategy."

IoT/OT (internet of things/operation technology) devices exist at a massive scale, often 5x to 20x the number of IT systems, and are often geographically dispersed, rendering them extremely difficult to maintain manually. Having a proven and automated solution to quickly and continuously remediate at scale is essential to modern cybersecurity. Viakoo is the first approved vendor to offer these capabilities. Viakoo is agentless and supports all types of IoT/OT devices and systems, and unlike alternative solutions, understands the relationship between the devices and applications connected to them, and can manage the remediation process in a way that maintains the integrity of the overall workflow.

Viakoo's addition to the CDM APL adds automated remediation to the technology stack and extends the CDM charter to include remediation. Its implementation establishes and automates a secure-by-design and secure-by-default approach to IoT/OT security. Viakoo's CDM approved products include:

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

