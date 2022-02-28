Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Market size to increase at 7.57% CAGR | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

The 120-pages report analyzes the vial adaptors for the reconstitution drug market by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) and therapeutic area (infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, metabolic conditions, and others).

By therapeutic area, the market will witness significant growth in the infectious diseases segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing incidence of viral diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), influenza, and hepatitis A, B, and C.

By geography, North America will present several growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The high concentration of key vendors and the increasing demand for vial adaptors for reconstitution drugs in pharmaceutical research and disease diagnostic applications are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities in countries such as Canada and the US are contributing to the growth of the vial adaptors for reconstitution drug market in North America. However, the market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

The vial adaptors for reconstitution drug market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic conditions. Globally, the prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease has increased considerably over the years. This is evident in many developing and developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Germany, and others. For instance, in 2021, about 537 million adults in the age group of 20-80 years were diabetic globally. This number is projected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Similarly, the number of new cancer cases will increase to approximately 28.9 million by 2040. Such an increase in the prevalence of various diseases is expected to drive the demand for vial adaptors, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the fluctuating prices of raw materials used in vial adaptors manufacturing, growing demand for lyophilized drugs, and increasing adoption of technology are anticipated to further boost the growth of the vial adaptors for reconstitution drug market during the forecast period. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the availability of substitutes might challenge the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in the Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Amsino International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Corvida Medical

Dedecke GmbH

Helapet ltd.

Medtec Medical Inc

Merck KGaA

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

Raygroup SASU

Shimadzu Corp.

Simplivia

Stevanato Group S.p.A

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Healthmark Industries Company Inc.

Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 460.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Amsino International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corvida Medical, Dedecke GmbH, Helapet ltd., Medtec Medical Inc, Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Raygroup SASU, Shimadzu Corp., Simplivia, Stevanato Group S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and Healthmark Industries Company Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Therapeutic Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Therapeutic Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Therapeutic Area

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Therapeutic Area



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Therapeutic Area

5.3 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Autoimmune diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Autoimmune diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Autoimmune diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Autoimmune diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Autoimmune diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Metabolic conditions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Metabolic conditions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Metabolic conditions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Metabolic conditions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Metabolic conditions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 93: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun Melsungen AG

Exhibit 98: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 101: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 103: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 104: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 106: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Dedecke GmbH

Exhibit 108: Dedecke GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: Dedecke GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Dedecke GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 111: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Merck KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Merck KGaA - Key offerings

10.8 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

Exhibit 114: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 117: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 118: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Stevanato Group S.p.A

Exhibit 123: Stevanato Group S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 124: Stevanato Group S.p.A - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Stevanato Group S.p.A - Key offerings

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Exhibit 131: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

