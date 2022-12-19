Vial Announces the Addition of Dr. Christopher Sweeney of SAiGENCI and the University of Adelaide to their Oncology CRO Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Christopher Sweeney, MBBS, to Vial's scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Sweeney will work closely with the company's leadership team to shape the scientific strategy of Vial's Oncology CRO products and services.

"We are beyond thrilled that an eminent scientist such as Dr. Sweeney has decided to join our CRO's Oncology SAB. He has had a long and successful career in oncology clinical research, and we are excited he is willing to share that wisdom with us," said Richard McCormick Jr., VP of Oncology at Vial.

"I am happy to share my knowledge of oncology science, novel strategies for efficient clinical trial conduct and technological trends that can help bring inspiration and efficiency to the clinical research landscape," said Dr. Sweeney.

Dr. Sweeney is the inaugural Director of the South Australian immunoGENomics Cancer Institute (SAiGENCI), and a professor of medicine at the University of Adelaide. He completed his medical education at the University of Adelaide and an internship at Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia. He achieved his residency training in internal medicine at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in Wisconsin, and his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Sweeney spent 7 years on faculty at Indiana and was appointed Associate Director for Clinical Research for the Simon Cancer Center. He joined the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer and Harvard Medical School in 2009 and was promoted to full Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in 2018.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

SOURCE Vial