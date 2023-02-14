Vial Announces the Addition of Dr. Rajat N Agrawal to their Ophthalmology CRO Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Dr. Rajat N Agrawal to Vial's scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Agrawal, an ophthalmologist and retina specialist, will work closely with the company's leadership team to enhance the scientific strategy of Vial's Ophthalmology CRO products and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Agrawal to our SAB, bringing his extensive experience in clinical development, artificial intelligence, and Ophthalmology to Vial," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

"I am excited to join Vial and contribute to their mission of providing technology-driven clinical trial management services in Ophthalmology," said Dr. Agrawal. "I look forward to working with the team to advance their initiatives and help bring cutting-edge therapies to patients."

Dr. Agrawal is the VP of Clinical Development and Ophthalmology Lead at Rezolute, Inc. He has a wealth of experience in ophthalmology, having previously served as Senior Vice-President and Ophthalmology Lead at Coherus Biosciences, where he led the development of two biosimilars in ophthalmology. He also held leadership positions at Santen Inc., where he was involved in clinical development programs for retina, glaucoma and cornea assets, and worked closely with the business development group and venture capital arm of the company in due diligence for investment and other deals. Dr. Agrawal was a clinical ophthalmologist and retinal surgeon at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, and at the Los Angeles County Hospital, while also being the Director of Retina Degenerative Diseases and Co-Director of the Intraocular Implant Lad. While at USC, Dr. Agrawal co-created and co-holds patents on ARGUS-II, the first-ever artificial bionic eye that enables patients suffering from advanced retinitis pigmentosa, which has been approved for use in many leading regions around the world.

Dr. Agrawal is also the founder, president, and CEO of an international nonprofit, Retina Global, which provides retinal eye care to underserved areas around the world with the help of volunteer retina specialists from around the world. He is also the Founder of the Orange County Eye Project in California, which is focused on providing specialized eye care to the underserved with the help of ophthalmologists and optometrists in Southern California. He has published in numerous peer-reviewed journals, served as a reviewer for multiple ophthalmology journals, and has been invited to speak at national and international meetings by his peers. He holds multiple patents, including one for artificial vision and drug delivery devices. He completed his medical schooling, ophthalmology residency, and a retina fellowship initially from India, followed by working as a retina specialist in India, Hong Kong, the Bahamas and the US. He also has a master's degree in regulatory sciences from USC.

To learn more about Vial, visit our website .

See the full release here .

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

SOURCE Vial