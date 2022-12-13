Vial Announces the Addition of Dr. Veeral Sheth of the University Retina and Macula Associates and the University of Illinois, Chicago, to their Ophthalmology CRO Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Veeral Sheth, MD, MBA, to Vial's scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Sheth will work closely with the company's leadership team to shape the scientific strategy of the Vial Ophthalmology CRO's products and services.

"We are elated for Dr. Sheth to join our SAB. We know he will provide us with masterful input and guidance on our methodology, technology platform, and other Ophthalmology CRO services," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

"It is a pleasure to work with Vial's passionate team. I look forward to applying my knowledge to help them reimagine the clinical research environment," said Dr. Sheth.

Dr. Sheth is the Director of Clinical Research at the University Retina and Macula Associates and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago. He is also a board-certified vitreoretinal surgeon and has been the editor for the Shelf Life series and the Massachusetts Ear and Eye Infirmary review.

Dr. Sheth received his medical degree from the University of Illinois School of Medicine, after which he completed his residency training in Ophthalmology at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Following his residency, he completed a fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Dr. Sheth's clinical and research interests include medical and surgical management of retinal pathologies, including macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. He has extensive clinical trial experience assessing and developing new treatments and drug delivery systems for retinal diseases.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

