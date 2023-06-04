Vial to Sponsor and Present at Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2023 in Park City, UT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-first CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced it will be sponsoring and presenting at the 2023 Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) in Park City, UT, Saturday, June 10.

CTS 2023 will be taking place at the Pendry Park City. The event unites a global panel of specialists to delve into the progress of ongoing clinical trials and the most recent data, with the ultimate objective of advancing vitreoretinal care. CTS aims to examine the essential collaborations and tactics necessary to successfully design and implement impactful clinical trials. The event is founded by Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA , Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates. Dr. Khanani is also a part of Vial's scientific advisory board for their Ophthalmology CRO .

During CTS 2023, Vial's VP of Ophthalmology, Amy Del Medico , will present over, "Reimagining Clinical Trials: Enabling Trials to Run Efficiently Powered by Technology." Vial's CEO and Co-founder, Simon Burns, and John Sheperdson, Associate Business Development Director, will also be attending the event.

"We are honored to sponsor and present at CTS 2023. Our team is thankful for Dr. Khanani's invitation and the opportunity to showcase Vial's tech-first approach to reimagining clinical trials," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-founder of Vial.

How to connect with Vial at CTS 2023?

Book a meeting by emailing John Sheperdson at [email protected].

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO , Medical Device CRO , Rare Disease CRO , and Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

SOURCE Vial