Vial Welcomes Dr. Stewart Tepper of the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College to their Central Nervous System Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Stewart J. Tepper, MD, FAHS, as a new CNS scientific advisor to their Neurology CRO .

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tepper to our CNS SAB. We are grateful for his scientific contributions as we continue to expand our Neurology CRO," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

Vial promises to deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors at up to 50% less cost. The Vial Neurology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform, combining eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for neurology sponsors and patients.

"I am very interested in advancing the quality of clinical trials through optimal and creative structural and process improvements involving sponsors, clinical research organizations, patients, and investigator sites," said Dr. Tepper.

Dr. Tepper is a board-certified expert in headache medicine, a professor of neurology, and a practicing neurologist at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He received his medical training at Cornell University Medical College and completed his residency in neurology at Harvard. Dr. Tepper has contributed to over 460 peer-reviewed publications, co-authored eight books, and led numerous neurology clinical trials. His recent research focuses on novel headache therapies, both pharmaceutical and device based. Dr. Tepper serves on the executive board of directors of the American Headache Society and the board of directors of the American Migraine Foundation.

To learn more about Vial, visit our website .

See the full release here .

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple therapeutic areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

SOURCE Vial