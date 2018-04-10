VIAVI Solutions Offers Full RAN to Core Network Testing Capabilities

The VIAVI RANtoCore solution combines the VIAVI TM500 and the VIAVI TeraVM, from the recently acquired wireless test and measurement business of Cobham plc. The VIAVI TM500 offers a comprehensive and scalable 3GPP-compliant network test system for base station development. It simulates end-user and IoT devices, stress-testing the impact of RAN traffic on the core network. The VIAVI TeraVM, meanwhile, can test and validate virtualized network functions and the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC), by providing scalable real-world application, secure RAN and cybersecurity attack emulation. When used together, forming the VIAVI RANtoCore, operators can benefit from a complete end-to-end network testing solution.

Evan Gray, Vice President, Business Development, VIAVI Solutions said, "Operator networks are going through a rapid architectural change with the introduction of 4.5G and 5G technology in order to improve network performance and support new critical applications, such as driverless vehicles and smart city services. Supporting these new applications requires operators to optimize the air interface and move their core processing power to the edge of the network. This addresses the need for increased data speeds for gigabit handsets, cost-effective scaling and securitization of the IoT, and reduced latency for critical applications.

"VIAVI has been working with operators as they undergo these network changes, offering a RAN to Core testing solution that validates the impact of real-life conditions on the entire network. It measures the quality of end-user experience for data applications whilst ensuring robust network security," said Gray.

The VIAVI RANtoCore solution will enable the development and commercialization of a huge range of use cases. For the connected automotive environment, for example, the solution will validate networks to ensure that a connected car is receiving and prioritizing safety-critical comms between the car's operating system and sensors in the external environment. At the same time, the network will be able to continuously support but de-prioritize numerous additional traffic streams – such as video-over-IP from a passenger streaming video content on their smartphone.

"With our suite of testing solutions, VIAVI has assumed a driving role in the 5G ecosystem. It is working alongside operators and NEMs as they evolve and future-proof their networks and introduce new approaches including network slicing and multi-access edge computing, in order to support the massive connectivity requirements of the IoT," finished Gray.

