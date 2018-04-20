Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the USO Embark on Spring Tour to Show Service Members Appreciation and Support

WHO:

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva

Actor/Comedian Jon Stewart

Army veteran, TV star and Country Music entertainer Craig Morgan

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine

NBA Legend Richard "Rip" Hamilton

UFC Star Max Holloway

UFC Star Paige VanZant

WHEN: Spring 2018

WHERE: For security reasons, locations and tour dates cannot be released at this time.

WHY: Selva's special celebrity guests will bring a sense of cheer and express gratitude as they visit multiple military bases and host variety-style USO shows for virtually every branch of the Armed Forces. For more than 77 years, the USO has served as a Force Behind the ForcesSM by keeping service members connected to family, home and country. This tour continues the USO's legacy of partnering with the Office of the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to bring a piece of home to troops around the world. The upcoming USO tour will mark the third tour for Stewart, 10th for Morgan and 12th for Irvine. The trip is the first USO tour for Hamilton, Holloway and VanZant.

QUOTES:

Attributed to General Paul Selva:

"I sleep soundly at night because of the 2 million men and women who wear the uniform in defense of this nation. They are the defenders of everything this country holds dear, and this USO tour is first and foremost about thanking them and their families for what they do every day for our nation."

Attributed to Dr. J.D. Crouch II:

"Our service members dedicate their lives to ensuring our safety and freedom. To help keep service members focused on this mission, the USO is dedicated to supporting the morale of our Armed Forces and keeping our men and women in uniform connected to family, home and country. Entertainment tours like the one being hosted by General Selva are just one of the many ways we work to express our appreciation and to strengthen the service member's connection to the things they hold so dear."

Attributed to Craig Morgan:

"As a veteran, I can tell you what the USO does to keep service members connected to family, home and country is incredibly important. It's why I want to work with the USO as a Force Behind The Forces to bring a little bit of home to service members overseas."

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, The Boeing Company, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Harris Teeter, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BBMC Mortgage, BIC, ConAgra Foods, GEICO, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Prudential, Target, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

