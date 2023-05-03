Vickie Ward of Key Practice Management Announces Remote Administrative Services for Dentists

SURF CITY, N.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vickie Ward, founder of Key Practice Management , a leading dental consulting firm, is pleased to announce they are now offering remote dental practice management services to dental practices across the country.

Dental Consultant, Vickie Ward

In today's ever-changing business landscape, dental practices will be able to thrive with services such as fractional practice management, insurance verification and billing , treatment planning, HR and onboarding, and month-end reporting. The addition of remote services by Key Practice Management allows practices to receive support and guidance on improving their business from the convenience of their own offices.

"We're excited to offer our clients remote services and continue our commitment to helping dental practices succeed," shares Vickie. "With our expertise and dedication, we're confident that we can help practices achieve their goals and thrive in today's competitive business environment."

With over twenty years of experience in the dental industry, Vickie Ward is well known for her expertise in practice management . She spent seventeen years as a practice manager for a two-doctor dental practice after starting her career in the front office and as an assistant. During this time, she also trained other practices on their software, helped them create daily workflows, researched their A/R, and implemented systems to run an efficient practice. She is a Fellow of the American Association of Dental Office Management.

With Key Practice Management's remote services, dental practices can access their expertise without incurring travel expenses. The expanded remote services include fractional practice management, insurance verification and billing, treatment planning, HR and onboarding, and month-end reporting. Furthermore, the dental consulting firm has opened a new office in Surf City, NC to offer on-site training to local practices. With Key Practice Management's on-site training, dental practices can establish and maintain efficient processes, allowing them to focus on patient care and profitability.

Key Practice Management , LLC is a leading provider of practice management solutions to dental practices throughout the U.S. With its new suite of services and experienced team of consultants, the firm is well positioned to help practices succeed in today's ever-changing business environment. For more information about Key Practice Management's remote services, visit their website at https://keypracticemanagement.com/ .

Media Contact:

Key Practice Management

Vickie Ward

(910) 262-5535

Email: [email protected]

keypracticemanagement.com

SOURCE Vickie Ward