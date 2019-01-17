Victoria Doramus Contributes to Hopeland's Annual Gala to Raise Awareness of Family Reunification

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Doramus joined some of NYC's most successful people at Hopeland's Annual Gala in December 2018 to support the prevention of parent-child separation and to learn how Hopeland is finding better ways to reunify families. Doramus made a monetary contribution to the non-profit organization's general fund to help ensure every child has a safe home and loving family.

"As adults, we need to do everything we can to ensure children feel safe and loved. I'm more than happy to donate to Hopeland because they care a great deal about our youth and act in the best interest of children. I believe that children need our support and it's our responsibility to help," said Doramus.

Gala attendees enjoyed powerful performances by Ari Afsar and Keala Settle. They also heard from Dr. Bertice Berry, the host of the evening, who shared a moving message of how she adopted her sister's children to prevent them from going into the foster care system. "We have the power to make a difference in a child's life – that's why we're here tonight," Berry told the audience.

"Just because you didn't cause the problem, doesn't mean you can't be part of the solution," Nick Evans, Hopeland's CEO and Co-Founder, said. He used this call to action to rally everyone in the room to support the cause through donations to Hopeland's fund. After mentioning Hopeland's achievements in 2018, he also mentioned a positive outlook for 2019 thanks to the generosity of Hopeland supporters and donors.

"Hopeland is about making sure every kid has someone that is fighting for them," were the words of award-winning actor Hugh Jackman as he introduced the star performer of the evening, award-winning actress and singer Keala Settle from the film, The Greatest Showman.

"When you walk with purpose, you collide with destiny," added Dr. Berry. "We all came together with the purpose of keeping children in families and thanks to our collision at the gala we have a stronger Hopeland family for 2019."

About Hopeland

