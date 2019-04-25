LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Lap Retirement, a new book co-authored by Rob Morrison, CFP®, looks at the rapidly changing world of retirement and the emerging trend of successful professionals who choose to downshift into a Victory Lap or Encore Career.

Victory Lap Retirement - New Life Stage Between a Primary Career and Full-Stop Retirement Rob Morrison

In Victory Lap Retirement ($18.95 Milner & Associates Inc., March 2019), Morrison and his co-authors, Mike Drak and Jonathan Chevreau provide valuable perspective on the evolution of retirement and provide a preferable alternative to the traditional 30-year, full-stop paradigm, which has become neither sustainable nor desirable.

Victory Lap Retirement guides readers through the process of building the post-employment lifestyle that is best for them. It's a unique blend of work and play that helps them live life to the fullest, on their own terms and while they are still young enough to enjoy it.

"The prospect of amassing enough savings to adequately fund a 30-plus year retirement is enough to keep most people up at night," said Morrison. "Transitioning into a Victory Lap addresses this issue by allowing people to maintain their active income for as long as possible, helping them mitigate retirement risk and create a more balanced life."

"I'm excited about adding more voices to this worthy crusade to change our collective world view of retirement and Rob's insights based on his experience of working with clients in varying stages of retirement will provide valuable information to this audience," said Mike Drak, an original author of the book.

Rob Morrison, CFP® has been a wealth manager for nearly 20 years and has coached many clients through their Victory Lap transitions. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and president of Huber Financial Advisors, LLC in Lincolnshire, IL. Morrison is a passionate advocate for his clients and enjoys speaking about the changing retirement landscape.

Victory Lap Retirement ($18.95, 240 pages, 5.9 x 0.5 x 8.9 inches, paperback, ISBN: 1988344123) by Mike Drak, Rob Morrison, CFP® and Jonathan Chevreau, is available on VictoryLapRetirement.com and Amazon.com.

The first edition of Victory Lap Retirement was released in Canada in the fall of 2016. This second edition includes new content and insights from Rob Morrison, CFP® and represents its debut in the United States. For more information and Victory Lap content, visit the book's redesigned companion website at https://VictoryLapRetirement.com.

Milner & Associates Inc. is a Canada-based editing and publishing consulting company.

Contact: Martha Conlon, 847-415-9834 or 213154@email4pr.com

