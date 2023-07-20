Video-on-demand (VOD) Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.98% from 2022 to 2027|Mobile advertisements increasing the revenue of AVOD platforms will drive market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The video-on-demand (VOD) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 187.53 billion according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors to the region. The entertainment sector in the region is mature and technologically advanced as compared to other regions. Thus, many companies in the region are upgrading their offerings and increasing investments in producing better content to gain a larger market share. For example, Netflix Inc. has entered a multi-year feature film deal with the leading actor and comedian Omar Sy to compete with other companies in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video-on-demand (VOD) Market

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market - Vendor Landscape

The video-on-demand (VOD) market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The mobile advertisements increasing the revenue of AVOD platforms are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing adoption of affordable mobile and computing devices is the changing consumer preference for mobile platforms.

Mobile advertising is becoming a major source of revenue for application developers.

Furthermore, the revenue of AVOD platforms is rapidly increasing due to the rising number of downloads of new applications by consumers.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing penetration of smart TVs is a major trend in the market.

This is due to the inbuilt capability of smart TVs to streaming applications such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

Another factor driving the trend is the rising number of technological advances with respect to consumer electronics.

Furthermore, many companies are launching their products to compete in the market.

For example, OnePlus launched a new Android smart TV- OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro in India .

. Hence, the increasing demand for smart TV is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of pirated video content on online platforms is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The users are downloading VOD through BitTorrent, which is illegal because the content shared through it is mostly copyrighted, which makes it illegal to share.

In addition, the content which is present in torrent is mostly ad-free, which is an advantage over AVOD streaming services.

Thus, many such services present reduce the need for a subscription to video streaming services.

Hence, pirated video content is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The video-on-demand (VOD) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., KWIKmotion, Limelight Networks Inc., Muvi LLC, Roku Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Liquid Media Group, Lumen Technologies Inc., Netflix Inc., and The Walt Disney Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market - Market Segmentation

This video-on-demand (VOD) market is segmented by platform (smartphone, laptops, and smart TV), type (subscription video-on-demand, advertising video-on-demand, and transaction video-on-demand), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the smartphone segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing popularity of mobile access to VOD is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. As users have the freedom to decide when, how, and where they want to watch content, which helps them to shift their preferences. Furthermore, the use of digital text allows users to reduce the expenditure on both local and international text content. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

