VIDEO SERIES: Canada's 2018 PDAC Companies Highlighted in OTCQX Video Series

The series of one-on-one interviews with senior executives of OTCQX companies provides a snapshot of their respective businesses and investment profiles:

Jean-Sebastian Lavallee , Chairman & CEO, Critical Elements Corp. (TSX-V: CRE); (OTCQX: CRECF); (FSE: F12)



, Chairman & CEO, Critical Elements Corp. (TSX-V: CRE); (OTCQX: CRECF); (FSE: F12) Waldo Perez , President & CEO, Neo Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF)

In the interviews, the companies discuss:

1) Strategic objectives and current projects underway

2) How they are positioned to maximize shareholder value trading on OTCQX and in the U.S. public markets.

3) Trends and challenges facing the precious metals, resource and mining industry and how these companies are uniquely positioned to meet those needs.

To watch the complete interviews, visit OTC Markets Group's YouTube page at:

http://bit.ly/PDAC-2018

About Critical Elements Corporation

The Company recently released a financial analysis for Critical Elements' wholly-owned Rose Lithium-Tantalum project (Rose Lithium-Tantalum project feasibility study, WSP, October 20, 2017), which is based on price forecasts of US $750/tonne for chemical-grade lithium concentrate (5% Li2O), US $1,500/tonne for technical-grade lithium concentrate (6% Li2O) and US $130/kg for Ta2O5 in tantalite concentrate, and an exchange rate of US $0.75/CA $. The internal rate of return ("IRR") for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project is estimated at 34.9% after tax, and net present value ("NPV") is estimated at CA $726 million at an 8% discount rate. The estimated payback period is 2.8 years. The pre-tax IRR for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project is estimated at 48.2% and the pre-tax NPV at CA $1,257 million at an 8% discount rate (see press release dated September 6, 2017). The financial analysis is based on the Indicated mineral resource. An Indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit.

The life-of-mine (LOM) plan provides for the extraction of 26.8 million tonnes of ore, 182.4 million tonnes of waste, and 11.0 million tonnes of overburden for a total of 220.2 million tonnes of material. The average stripping ratio is 7.2 tonnes per tonne of ore. The nominal production rate is estimated at 4,600 tonnes per day, with 350 operating days per year. The open pit mining schedule allows for a 17-year mine life.

The mine will produce a total of 26.8 million tonnes of ore grading an average of 0.85% Li2O and 133 ppm Ta2O5, including dilution. The mill will process 1.61 million tonnes of ore per year to produce an annual average of 236,532 tonnes of technical- and chemical-grade spodumene concentrate and 429 tonnes of tantalite concentrate.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium is quickly advancing its wholly-owned, high quality 3Q Project located in Latin America's Lithium Triangle in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina, given the rapidly growing lithium battery market that is driven largely by the growth of the electric vehicle market, and other consumer electronic products as the world moves towards cleaner and more efficient sources of energy.

The Company is well capitalized to continue the rapid development of its 3Q Project, a unique high-grade and low impurity lithium brine lake and salar complex, which encompasses approximately 35,000 hectares.

Neo Lithium recently completed a preliminary economic assessment of the 3Q Project that indicates very robust economics for a 35,000 tonne per year lithium carbonate mine.

The technical team that discovered this unique salar complex is one of the most experienced in the industry, having discovered and led the technical work, including resource definition and full feasibility study that established the Cauchari lithium salar as the third largest lithium brine resource in the world.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the 3Q Project.

Waldo Perez, Ph.D, P.Geo., the CEO and President of Neo Lithium Corp. is the Qualified Person who approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

The information contained in this press release and in the video to which it refers is provided "as is" for educational and informational purposes only and should not serve as the basis for any trading or investing decisions. OTC Markets Group makes no representations and disclaims all express, implied and statutory warranties of any kind to any viewer or third party. Neither OTC Markets Group nor any of its affiliates makes any endorsement of any particular company, security, product or financial strategy, and nothing contained in this video should be construed as investment advice. Investors should undertake their own diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-series-canadas-2018-pdac-companies-highlighted-in-otcqx-video-series-300633475.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

