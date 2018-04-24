Video Series, Website Help Parents Introduce Peanuts Early to Prevent Allergy

The Learning Early About Peanut Allergies (LEAP) study, a groundbreaking study released in 2016, showed the early introduction of peanut foods to infants could cut the risk of developing a peanut allergy by up to 86 percent, among at-risk children. The study was so significant that it led to new guidelines on the introduction of peanut foods from the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID).

"As a father, I want to do everything I can to ensure my children have the best chance at a happy and healthy life," said Baldoni. "That's why after learning about the new guidelines, we chose to introduce peanuts to Maxwell early, when he is a baby. Life is hard enough, and by feeding him peanut foods early and keeping it in his diet regularly, we can drastically reduce his chances of developing a peanut allergy."

In the series' first video, Baldoni – actor, director and entrepreneur – shares his views on family, fatherhood, and preventing peanut allergies at an early age. Additional videos that follow the Baldoni family through this process will be released throughout the summer.

"Since the National Peanut Board was founded, America's peanut farmers have put more than $21 million of their own money to work to helping find the causes of, and solutions to, peanut allergies," explained Bob Parker, president and CEO. "The LEAP Study and guidelines for early introduction of peanuts are groundbreaking advances with potentially life-changing implications, and we're committed to working with others to make sure parents know the impact their actions early in their infants' lives can have."

Parents with newborns or who are expecting should begin making plans to introduce peanuts early – as early as 4-6 months of age. For most parents of infants, it's as simple as introducing baby-safe peanut foods around 6 months of age as often as they'd like. Children with severe eczema or an egg allergy or both, are in the "high risk" infant category and should consult their pediatrician before introducing peanut foods. The NIAID guidelines recommend introducing peanut foods to high risk infants as early as four months of age and continuing to feed it to them regularly – 2g of peanut protein per meal or snack, three times per week.

Parents with questions or who are looking for more information on feeding peanut foods to their baby should visit PreventPeanutAllergies.org to learn more or discuss with their healthcare provider.

About the National Peanut Board

The National Peanut Board's mission is to help improve the economic condition of USA peanut farmers and their families through compelling promotion and groundbreaking research. We're working to remove barriers to consumption and advance food allergy progress. The Board has funded more than $21 million in food allergy research, outreach and education. For more information, visit NationalPeanutBoard.org.

About ACAAI

The ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

About the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team

FAACT's mission is to educate, advocate, and raise awareness for all individuals and families affected by food allergies and life-threatening anaphylaxis. Whether it's keeping children safe at school, responding to food allergy bullying, traveling, preparing for college, dealing with workplace issues, or simply taking the family out for dinner, FAACT has all the facts you need to manage food allergies and stay healthy. FAACT is your voice for food allergy awareness. Visit FoodAllergyAwareness.org.

