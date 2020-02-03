Video Streaming Market by Type, Offering, Platform, Deployment, Revenue Model, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Streaming Market Research Report: By Type, Offering, Platform, Deployment, Revenue Model, End User, Geographical Outlook - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From amassing $245.3 billion in 2018, the global video streaming market is predicted to reach $688.7 billion by 2024, advancing at a 19.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The factors positively influencing the market growth are the rising popularity of video streaming in developing nations, growing internet connectivity, and the rising popularity of social media platforms. The accessing of the on-demand or live viewing of the content as per a consumer's preference is termed as video streaming. This has been categorized into different services, including over-the-top (OTT), pay TV, and internet protocol TV (IPTV).



Based on type, the video streaming market is bifurcated into non-linear and linear. In 2018, the larger revenue share in the market was held by the linear type. This was attributed to the popularity of this type among users as they prefer the linear route for streaming services that provides them access to a variety of channels and live content. The linear type further offers an effortless, familiar, and more passive viewing experience with the scheduled content. In the forecast period, the higher CAGR is expected to be witnessed by the non-linear type.



The categories of the video streaming market based on offering are service and solution. Between the two, in 2018, the higher revenue share of 94.6% was contributed by the solution category. Along with being extremely popular in the entertainment sector, video streaming solutions have become an important component for sales, marketing, business development, and corporate communications. This has resulted in their wide applications for personal as well as professional use. The solution category is further subcategorized into IPTV, OTT, and pay TV; among which the fastest growing subcategory is the OTT.



The video streaming market is witnessing the trend of the shift toward the OTT platform. It has been observed that in countries, such as the U.S., more than 150 million people have opted for OTT services, whereas more than 180 million people, use smart TVs. Further, people are opting for personalized content, which is pushing companies to offer high-margin visual entertainment by offering users bundled services. The rising popularity of OTT can be correlated to the rising consumer preference for specific content and better connection reliability offered by the service providers.



One of the major drivers of the video streaming market are the surging popularity of social media platforms, which can be credited to the improved access to the internet and connectivity. For instance, an explosive growth of 99% was exhibited by the video content on media platforms, such as YouTube in 2017. Further, these platforms are now increasingly being used as an advertisement revenue model for generating income. Based on this model, YouTube has generated the maximum revenue, which is closely followed by Facebook Inc.



The video streaming market can maximize its revenue by venturing into the education sector. With an enthusiastic response from students and learners, education institutes and third-party vendors are coming with numerous massive open online courses (MOOC). In 2018, the total number of students enrolled in such courses reached 101 million. Some of the major companies offering MOOC are edX, Coursera, Udacity, FutureLearn, and XuetangX. An increase of $40 million to the revenue was registered by Coursera in 2018. Currently, the largest market for online courses is North America.



Therefore, the market for video streaming is headed toward a bright future in the forecast period due to the increased access to the internet and ability to access the content as per the consumer preference.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Offering

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Platform

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Deployment

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.8 Analysis Period

1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.9.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Non-linear

4.1.1.2 Linear

4.1.2 By Offering

4.1.2.1 By Solution

4.1.2.1.1 Pay TV

4.1.2.1.2 IPTV

4.1.2.1.3 OTT

4.1.2.2 By Service

4.1.3 By Platform

4.1.3.1 Laptop PCs and desktop PCs

4.1.3.2 Smartphones and tablet PCs

4.1.3.3 TV

4.1.3.4 Others

4.1.4 By Deployment

4.1.4.1 Cloud

4.1.4.2 On-Premises

4.1.5 By Revenue Model

4.1.5.1 Subscription

4.1.5.2 Rental

4.1.5.3 Retail

4.1.5.4 Advertisement

4.1.6 By End user

4.1.6.1 Consumer

4.1.6.2 Enterprise

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Shift Toward OTT Platform

4.3.1.2 Increasing Deployment of Interactive Video Content

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Social Media Platforms

4.3.2.2 Increasing Connectivity is Propelling the Growth of Video Streaming Market

4.3.2.3 Rising Growth of Video Streaming Market in Developing Countries

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Restrictions by Government for Broadcasting International Television Shows

4.3.3.2 Piracy Concern

4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 High Growth in Education Sector

4.3.4.2 Use of AI in Data Analytics

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Offering

5.2.1 Solution, by Type

5.3 By Platform

5.4 By Deployment

5.5 By Revenue Model

5.6 By End-user

5.7 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Recent Activities of Key Players

11.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.5.1 Partnerships

11.5.2 Other developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Netflix Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Amazon.com Inc.

12.3 Apple Inc.

12.4 The Walt Disney Company

12.5 Tencent Holdings Limited

12.6 British Broadcasting Corporation

12.7 Baidu Inc.

12.8 Comcast Corporation

12.9 Charter Communications Inc.

12.10 DISH Network Corporation

12.11 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

12.12 Alphabet Inc.

12.13 CenturyLink Inc.

12.14 AT&T Inc.

12.15 Verizon Communication Inc.



