Video Wall Market Research Study 2019 - World Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of Approx 12.5% During 2019-2024
Nov 25, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Wall Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video wall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2019-2024.
Video walls offer numerous benefits in comparison to traditional large screen displays such as they project the content with uniform brightness and high-quality pixel-density, which creates an effective as well as long-lasting impression on viewers. As a result, the demand for these displays has increased around the world, especially in concerts venues, newsrooms and conference halls.
Another significant factor which is impelling the market growth is the rising preference for screens with narrow bezels. These screens provide a seamless viewing experience to users and aid in reducing the number of divisions that are caused by wide bezels. Further, manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies and introducing innovative video walls to enhance product performance and expand their consumer base. For instance, the introduction of touchscreen video walls has helped in improving the user-friendliness, thereby boosting the overall sales.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How has the global video wall market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global video wall industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global video wall industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global video wall industry?
- What is the structure of the global video wall industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global video wall industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Video Wall Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Service
5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Vertical
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 LCD Display System
6.2 LED Display System
6.3 LPD Display System
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Housing
7.2 Installation
7.3 Content Management
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 Touch Based
8.2 Touch Less
8.3 Multi Touch
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Rear Projection Display
9.2 Narrow Bezel Display
10 Market Breakup by Vertical
10.1 Retail
10.2 IT & Telecommunication
10.3 Government & Defense
10.4 Media & Entertainment
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ADFLOW Networks
16.3.2 AU Optronics
16.3.3 Samsung Electronics
16.3.4 LG Display
16.3.5 Barco
16.3.7 Acer
16.3.8 Christie
16.3.9 Panasonic Corporation
16.3.10 Sony Corporation
16.3.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.3.12 NEC Display Solutions
16.3.13 Leyard Optoelectronic
16.3.14 Sharp Corporation
16.3.15 Toshiba Corporation
