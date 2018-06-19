Vienna House Collaborates with Infor to Drive Digitization Strategy

Providing a complete set of digital guest services is one of Vienna House's unique selling propositions (USPs). Guests have a broad range of services at their fingertips using their smartphones, ranging from mobile check-in and checkout, to guest folders and restaurant reservations. In order to further automate operative processes in the front office, Vienna House set up a pilot project with Infor HMS in its Limburg hotel. The Infor HMS interface, functionality, and technology proved highly capable, but the hotel group continued to evaluate other solutions on the market. More comprehensive language support was particularly desired for the locations in Eastern Europe. Infor responded with progress in this area – and was ultimately awarded the contract. In addition to the extended language package and the functionality of Infor HMS, the seamless integration with Gustaffo.com, an Infor partner offering digital concierge services, proved decisive.

Vienna House has leveraged the flexibility of the Infor HMS user interface to tailor their own specialized workflow template for the roll-out, with which all houses will now be equipped. The tasks are then handled in the front office, ranging from ad-hoc bookings and reservations for individual guests and groups to check-in and check-out as well as housekeeping processes. As soon as a guest logs into the hotel WLAN, they are automatically forwarded to the Gustaffo.com web app, where all services mapped in Infor HMS are available.

"Digitization, our special design and a deeply rooted understanding of what it means to be great hosts play an important role in differentiating us from our competitors. Especially digitization enables us to make all touchpoints as simple as possible for our guests," says Stefan Urdl, Head of IT, Vienna House. "The automated processes in Infor HMS streamline operations, freeing our staff to focus on their role as hosts."

Additionally, Vienna House is already planning the next steps with the combination of Infor HMS and Gustaffo.com. "We will also offer reservations via messenger apps such as WhatsApp or WeChat. Instead of having to download an app to use special services, as in other hotels, our guests use digital channels in which they are already active," says Urdl.

This way, the Group is consistently implementing its strategy in all three lines of the chain to fulfill the rising expectations of hotel guests for a frictionless experience. Vienna House brand hotels include individual top-class city and resort hotels; Vienna House Easy hotels offer smart casual design. Vienna House R.evo will be launched in 2019 with a combination of living and working in trendy lofts and apartments with completely new digital equipment.

"Interacting with guests on all digital touchpoints holds an increasingly important role in the hotel industry. With Infor HMS, we support hotels in driving their digital transformation to meet the service expectations of today's guest," says Stefan Bezold, Executive Sales Director DACH, Infor. "Vienna House is a first-class example of how the combination of design and digitization can open up a new target group of guests that can offer large business opportunities."

About Vienna House

Vienna House is about "endless exploration" and recognizing true beauty in the simple things in life. Austria's largest hotel group owns and operates hotels, which all have their own character, but share the same values and a common goal: to inspire guests. Hotels of the "Vienna House" line cover the upscale design segment; these include individual city hotels that offer timeless design and natural high class. The "Vienna House Easy" stand for smart casual design; the style is casual, fresh and uncomplicated. The Vienna House line R.evo stands for the new status quo of living and working on time. The company currently has 2,400 employees in nine countries. Vienna House is a registered trademark of Vienna International Hotelmanagement AG.

http://www.viennahouse.com/

About Gustaffo.com

Gustaffo's mission statement is to provide services for guests via messengers such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram - i.e. to reach guests which they use on a daily basis.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

