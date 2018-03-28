VietinBank Partners With Opportunity Network to Offer Clients Access to Innovative Growth-focused Digital Business Matchmaking Platform

VietinBank is the first Southeast Asian bank to offer clients access to Opportunity Network ("ON") - a UK-based fintech company backed by lead investor and strategic partner The Boston Consulting Group. ON partners exclusively with reputable financial institutions, like UBS, Citizens Bank, and Alfa-Bank, as well as professional organizations like the London Stock Exchange Group and Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) among others.

Through its platform, member companies connect with trustworthy counterparts to expand operations into new markets, increase cross border trade, maximize assets utilizations, raise capital, and grow business domestically and internationally. ON uses a proprietary algorithm that efficiently matches users' strategic preferences with current deals on the platform. The algorithm along with a team of business consultants thinking intuitively on their members' behalf power the platform.

VietinBank holds the highest position among Vietnamese banks in the 2017 Top 1000 World Banks list and was honored by Global Finance Magazine (USA) as 2018's Best Trade Finance Partner in Vietnam. More than 50% of VietinBank´s clients are SMEs, making the bank a fulcrum for SMEs in Vietnam and leaders of the market segment.

"It made a lot of sense for us to partner with VietinBank because they are committed to leveraging innovative digital technologies, both organically and through partnerships like ours - creating better experiences for their clients and providing smart solutions in the areas that matter most to them," said Brian Pallas, Opportunity Network Founder and CEO.

"VietinBank strives to accelerate the pace of innovation and embrace new technology, offering deep expertise, great ideas, and seamless deal execution to improve clients' experiences and facilitate business growth. Opportunity Network has an attractive value proposition for corporates, especially SME clients, and this collaboration gives us another way to meet the needs of our clients at every stage in their business life cycle," said Tran Cong Quynh Lan, Deputy General Director, Chief Information Officer of VietinBank. "Partnering with Opportunity Network helps us address an important challenge: the fact that many businesses could benefit from expanded tools and valued intelligence solutions that are a step ahead in digitalization to help companies make the best decisions to leverage the value of their personal and business needs".

About Opportunity Network

Opportunity Network (ON) is the community for select CEOs and private investors to power growth for their businesses worldwide. ON includes over 15,000 CEOs from over 113 countries and a total transaction flow of over $90B. ON member post or directly connect to actionable business and investment opportunities ranging from early stage funding to M&A, commercial partnerships, and JVs. All ON members are screened by prestigious financial institutions, professional services firms, and associations worldwide. ON vetting partners include UBS, Citizens Bank, Alfa-Bank, London Stock Exchange Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, Caixabank, Eurobank, YPO, and Dentons.

http://www.opportunitynetwork.com

About VietinBank

VietinBank (Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade) is one of the "big four" state-owned commercial banks in Vietnam with the total assets of 1.1 million billion VND. The bank has more than 155 local branches, 2 branches in Germany and 1 branch in Lao, over 1,000 transaction offices and 7 subsidiaries. VietinBank is a strategic partner of thousands local and global corporate and SMEs clients. VietinBank is the first bank in Vietnam to apply modern technology and e-commerce in its banking operations and was the only Vietnamese financial institution awarded best core banking project

http://www.vietinbank.vn

