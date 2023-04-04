Vietnam Medical Disposables Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2027: Rise in Incidence of HAIs and Increased Demand from Diagnostic Centers Supporting Future Growth

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Medical Disposables Market, By Product (Disposable Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Wound Management Products, Drug Delivery Products, Diagnostic and Laboratory, Sterilization Supplies, Others), By Raw Material, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam medical disposables market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Medical disposables refer to the devices and materials utilized in numerous medical fields, such as surgical wear, hygiene, anesthesia, and pediatrics. Medical disposables, as the name suggests, are manufactured for one-time usage. These devices capture a huge part of the medical devices market.

In addition, the inflating need for medical disposables owing to the rising number of hospitals is expected to propel the Vietnam medical disposables market in the coming years. The market will further expand due to the continuous development of new and advanced products.

The escalating demand for medical disposables products on account of the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising number per day of patients in the hospital and increasing demand for hygiene in healthcare facilities propel the market growth.



Rise in Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Propels the Market Growth



Healthcare-associated or acquired infections, generally called Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), have amplified significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The continuous rise in the number of people suffering from an infection such as catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), ventilator-associated events (VAEs), and central-line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) propel the demand for medical disposables products.

In addition, the growth rates for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteremia are expected to bolster the demand for Vietnam medical disposables market across the medical settings. Medical disposables assist in preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and support the growing need for diagnosis and treatment across the country.



Increased Demand from Diagnostic Centers Supports the Market Growth



Diagnostic and laboratory disposables are a significant part of consumable products that aid in preventing the possibility of contamination in hospitals, laboratories, and various other medical settings. They are specifically designed for use in research & development and diagnostic tests.

Furthermore, they assist in eliminating the reprocessing process and prevent cross contaminations and infections, making it a preferable choice in the medical sector. The growing number of diagnostics tests performed and ongoing research developments in the medical sector further fuel the market demand for the next five years.



High healthcare spending drives the medical disposables market in North America



Numerous government initiatives, a large patient pool, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the Vietnam medical disposables market.

The expanding adoption of advanced technology and rising awareness regarding infection control and cross-contamination in the medical and healthcare industry are a few significant factors supporting the growth of the Vietnam medical disposables market.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders on account of the sedentary lifestyle and the presence of a large number of market players involved in the medical disposable product development are projected to fuel the growth of Vietnam medical disposables market demand in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam medical disposables market.

Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Getz Healthcare ( Vietnam )

) 3M Vietnam Limited

Vietnam Limited BD Vietnam Co. Ltd

Medline Industries Vietnam

Report Scope:



Vietnam Medical Disposables, By Product:

Disposable Masks

Hand Sanitizers

Wound Management Products

Drug Delivery Products

Diagnostic and Laboratory

Sterilization Supplies

Others

Vietnam Medical Disposables, By Raw Materials:

Plastic Resin

Nonwoven Material,

Rubber

Others

Vietnam Medical Disposables, By End Use:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

Vietnam Medical Disposables, By Region:

North Vietnam

South Vietnam

Central Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t90bpd

