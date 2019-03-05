Vietnam Residential Water Treatment Market Report 2018-2025
Mar 05, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2018 Residential Water Treatment Market: Vietnam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Vietnam including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2025.
Market Definition by Product:
For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system for the Vietnamese market is defined as:
- Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
- Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
- Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
- Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
- Pitcher systems: These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
- Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.
Key Topics Covered:
I Definitions
II Acronyms
III Vietnam Residential Water Treatment Market
a Country Profile
b Market Measurements
c Market Drivers
d Market Restraints
IV Pricing Trends
a Average Prices for Selected Products in the Market
V Quotes on Market Trends
VI Water Treatment Methods
VII Vietnam Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Data
a Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2018 - 2025
b Point Of Use CT&UTS Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
c Point Of Use Standalone Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2018 - 2025
d Point Of Use FM Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
e Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market: Product Type, By Revenue, 2018
f Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology, By Revenue, 2018
g Point Of Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
h Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
i Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market : Market Share, By Revenue,2018
j Point Of Entry Replacement Filter Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
Companies Mentioned
- AO Smith
- Coway
- Geyser
- Haili Company Limited (Mitsubishi Cleansui)
- Kangaroo Group
- Karofi Vietnam Joint Stock Company Ltd.
- Myota Co.
- Roto
- Unilever (PureIt)
