Vietnam Switchgear Market 2018-2024: Market Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 7.1%

The Vietnam switchgear market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-24

Government efforts to develop power related infrastructure to ensure 100% electrification rate in the rural region of Vietnam under the National Power Development Plan VII (2011-2020) along with the strengthening of urban infrastructure including housing and transportation would increase the demand for switchgears in the country.

According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the demand for electricity is expected to double between 2014-20 and is expected to attract investments worth $7.5 billion per year during the same period. Government plans such as National Transport Master Plan (2011-20) and the $121 billion Ho Chi Minh City Master Transport Plan are likely to create huge opportunities for switchgear companies as these would lead to infrastructural development across the country. According to Government of Vietnam (GVN), the manufacturing and processing sectors are expected to flourish and contribute significantly to the industrial segment of Vietnam on account of growing foreign investments in the country.

Further, government's target to reach 100% rural electrification by 2020 would also drive the demand for switchgears in the country during 2018-24.

Power utilities acquired maximum revenue share in the overall Vietnam switchgear market in 2017 due to the integration of renewable energy plants and continuous expansion of power transmission & distribution network across the country. Development of urban and low-income housing residential units would be key factors on account of which residential segment would register highest CAGR during 2018-24.

Markets Covered:



By Voltage:

Low Voltage (<_1 />

Medium Voltage (1.1 kV - 36 kV)

High Voltage (> 36 kV)

By Insulation:

Medium Voltage:

AIS



GIS



Others

High Voltage:

AIS



GIS



Others

By Types:

Low Voltage:

MCB



MCCB



C&R



ACB



COS



Others

Medium Voltage:

ISG



OSG



Others

By Verticals:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Utilities

Others

By Regions:

Central

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hai Nam Switchboard Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Legrand SA

LSIS Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sunlight Electrical ( Vietnam ) Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2z3t67/vietnam?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-switchgear-market-2018-2024-market-projected-to-grow-with-a-cagr-of-7-1-300640137.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

