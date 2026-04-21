Vietnam's NDAChain Enables First Cross-Border On-Chain Transaction in Trust Infrastructure Milestone

Proof-of-concept between Vietnam and Indonesia positions NDAChain not just as blockchain infrastructure, but as a trust layer for compliant, verified, cross-border digital transactions.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's national blockchain platform, NDAChain, has enabled what organizers describe as the country's first cross-border on-chain transaction, in a proof-of-concept involving verified participants from Vietnam and Indonesia. The demonstration was presented at the launch of the On-chain Finance Network, or OFN, during the Vietnam FinTech & RegTech Immersion Program 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

NDAChain as Vietnam’s trust infrastructure for compliant cross-border transaction flows

The significance is not just that a transaction happened on-chain. It is that the transaction was completed between two jurisdictions without transferring raw personal data across borders. That makes this more than a blockchain efficiency story. It makes it a trust infrastructure story.

The real bottleneck in cross-border blockchain is compliance

For years, blockchain has promised faster and cheaper cross-border transactions. But in regulated markets, the bottleneck has never been just speed alone. It has been compliance. Identity checks completed in one country are often not directly recognized in another. That forces businesses and users to repeat KYC and KYB processes, raises costs, slows onboarding, and adds legal friction.

OFN is testing a different approach. Under the model, verified credentials, not raw personal data, are used in the transaction flow. The idea is to let trusted proofs move across borders, while sensitive data stays within its original jurisdiction. On the Vietnam side, NDAChain is the infrastructure layer behind that model.

PILA, which contributed the digital identity component for Vietnamese participants, said NDAChain acted as the trusted infrastructure in the transaction flow. The platform is positioned as Vietnam's national blockchain infrastructure for digital identity, data authentication, secure sharing, and cross-system verification.

NDAChain is being positioned as a trust layer, not just a network

That distinction matters because the next phase of the digital economy will need more than transaction rails. It will need trust rails. Systems must be able to verify identity, prove authorization, preserve privacy, and support auditability across institutions and borders. That is the layer NDAChain is now trying to occupy.

"This proof of concept demonstrates that NDAChain is not only built to meet international standards, but also capable of cross-border interoperability in practice," said Huy Nguyen, NDAChain Architect. "It proves that Vietnam is not just adopting global technology trends but can also master and contribute core trust infrastructure for the next generation of the digital economy."

That is the broader message behind the milestone. Vietnam is not only testing blockchain applications. It is beginning to show that it can help build the trust infrastructure required for regulated cross-border digital transactions. Technically, NDAChain is designed around a permissioned Rootchain that serves as a trust anchor for identity, authorization, and auditability, while additional domain-specific chains can scale for sector use cases. The architecture is intended to support verified digital interactions across systems while keeping governance and compliance controls in place.

Why this matters for global tech and business

For international tech and business audiences, NDAChain is relevant because it addresses a more basic question in blockchain adoption: can trusted identity and compliance move with the transaction? Much of the global blockchain narrative has focused on tokenization, settlement efficiency, and digital asset markets. But enterprise and cross-border adoption depend on whether digital interactions can be verified and recognized across systems and jurisdictions. OFN is effectively testing that proposition.

The initiative brings together GOE Alliance, Sky Mavis, PILA, and TOTM Technologies under a multi-party exploration framework. The partners have stressed that the effort is not a production network or commercial rollout. At this stage, OFN remains an exploratory technology initiative designed to prove that a compliant and interoperable on-chain transaction model between sovereign jurisdictions is technically possible.

"What we demonstrated today is not a pilot program or a whitepaper," said Tony Tran, Executive Board member and R&D Director of GOE Alliance. "It is a working proof that the compliance layer for a cross-border on-chain economy can be built."

That line is likely to resonate with both technology and financial media. The blockchain industry has no shortage of concepts, pilots, and whitepapers. What markets increasingly want is evidence that compliant infrastructure can work in the real world. This proof-of-concept offers an early answer.

"Verified credentials establish digital trust and serve as the foundation of business transactions," said Chan Wei Jie, Head of TOTM Labs.

A regional signal with broader implications

Vietnam and Indonesia were identified as the first corridor for the initiative. Organizers said bilateral trade between the two countries reached $17.2 billion in 2025, while both economies continue to expand in digital services. That gives the test a meaningful regional backdrop. Southeast Asia is growing quickly as a digital economy, but still faces fragmented compliance systems, uneven identity recognition, and persistent friction in cross-border digital flows.

If trusted credentials can be recognized across borders without exporting sensitive personal data, the implications could go well beyond one transaction. The model could support digital trade, cross-border onboarding, enterprise verification, service access, and other regulated digital interactions. In that sense, this is not just a blockchain story. It is a story about how digital trust may be built into the infrastructure of cross-border commerce.

The effort is also tied to the policy environment at VIFC-HCMC, which organizers described as a regulatory sandbox for blockchain and digital asset experimentation. That gives the initiative a stronger institutional frame. It suggests this is not just private-sector experimentation in isolation, but part of a broader effort to explore how trusted digital infrastructure can evolve inside an emerging regulatory environment.

There is still a long way to go. OFN is not yet a live network. No production timeline has been announced, and any future commercial deployment would require separate agreements. But the signal from this milestone is already clear. By enabling what organizers describe as Vietnam's first cross-border on-chain transaction, NDAChain has shown that the next wave of blockchain adoption will depend less on speculation and more on trust infrastructure. That is where NDAChain is trying to sit - not just as blockchain infrastructure, but as the trust layer for compliant, verified, cross-border digital transactions.

About the Parties

PILA, a member of Vietnam's National Data Association, is the architect and developer of NDAChain, the national blockchain platform, and NDAKey, a self-sovereign identity management solution built on NDAChain and NDADID. The company specializes in blockchain-based data infrastructure and digital identity solutions for Vietnamese enterprises and institutions.

TOTM Technologies, listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of multimodal biometric identity verification and KYC/KYB solutions across Southeast Asia, with particular depth in Indonesia's national digital identity infrastructure.

GOE Alliance is a social enterprise incorporated in Vietnam and a coalition of member businesses dedicated to building a compliant global on-chain economy, operating at the intersection of blockchain technology, digital asset policy, and cross-border financial infrastructure development.

Sky Mavis is the creator of the Ronin blockchain and the Axie Infinity ecosystem, and one of Southeast Asia's leading blockchain infrastructure companies, with expertise in scalable, high-throughput on-chain transaction systems and a global user base of millions.

Reference Information

SOURCE PILA