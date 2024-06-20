Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with The Jacob's Ladder Group for Episode on Neurobiological Care and Education

Leaders in Neurodiverse Education to Showcase Transformative Interpersonal Whole-Brain Model of Care® on Upcoming Episode...

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, the esteemed educational program hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, is proud to announce a partnership with The Jacob's Ladder Group for an upcoming episode dedicated to the current state of neurobiological care and education. The program will feature leaders from The Jacob's Ladder Group discussing their one-of-a-kind global therapeutic, educational model of care for the neurodiverse community.

The Jacob's Ladder Group believes a better outcome is possible for everyone and created the Interpersonal Whole-Brain Model of Care® (IWBMC™) to build customized programming for each client's unique needs facilitated through intensive and loving therapeutic environments. Rooted in neuroscience and neuroplasticity, the IWBMC™ has transformed the lives of thousands of children and adults in the past thirty years.

"The IWBMC™ is a unique, customized, comprehensive care model that assesses the individual's neurobiological, psychosocial, and learning profile variables, thereby creating a 'thumbprint' that is shared by no other — this thumbprint once identified leads to a therapeutic educational plan, considering each unique aspect of the individual. From a neurological standpoint alone, over and underconnectivity patterns in the brain dictate much of our social, emotional, and cognitive outlay—identifying these patterns as one aspect of over 1,300 variables leads to a nonrepeatable way forward through challenges — whether they be emotional, behavioral, learning challenges and differences, or rehabilitative from an event or rare genetic syndrome," said Amy O'Dell, The Jacob's Ladder Group Founder and CEO.

During the episode, viewers will hear more from Amy O'Dell, including her inspiring personal connection to those facing neurobiological challenges. The episode will also feature interviews with the family of a Jacob's Ladder alumni, and Dr. Holly Haynes, Executive Director of the Pillar Research Institute, which oversees research and enhancement of the Interpersonal Whole-Brain Model of Care®.

"We are humbled by the opportunity to share our story with Viewpoint audiences. What began thirty years ago as the hope for one child has transformed into a global therapeutic, educational movement," said Amy O'Dell.

More details about The Jacob's Ladder Group's appearance on Viewpoint, Hosted by Dennis Quaid, including airdate and broadcast partners, will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit TheJacobsLadderGroup.org.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

ABOUT THE JACOB'S LADDER GROUP: Founded in 1998, The Jacob's Ladder Group is a leader in therapeutic, educational care for the neurodiverse population. The Jacob's Ladder Group consists of five entities based in the union of science and love: Jacob's Ladder School serves children and adults at its two Metro Atlanta campuses, offering SAIS-Cognia-accredited programs with both full- and part-time enrollment options. Central to the mission is the Interpersonal Whole-Brain Model of Care® (IWBMC™), which provides a whole-brain, whole-person approach, creating individualized and comprehensive treatment plans rooted in the science of neuroplasticity. AHAVA is a software platform that ensures integrated access to assessment, program design, and data tracking components; while Ascend Training Institute allows families, communities, and professionals to learn the IWBMC™ methodology and deliver quality care globally. Pillar Research Institute contributes to cutting-edge educational and developmental neuroscience, accessing a vast collection of data compiled over the last three decades. The Jacob's Ladder Group is changing the conversation from the impossible to the possible, offering a better model with better outcomes. We are The Jacob's Ladder Group: Grounded in Science, Guided by Love.

