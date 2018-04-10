Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto Recognized in five Prestigious Awards Categories by the World Travel Awards

The Resort was nominated in the following categories:

Mexico & Central America's Leading Beach Resort 2018

& Leading Beach Resort 2018 Mexico & Central America's Leading Family Resort 2018

& Leading Family Resort 2018 Mexico & Central America's Leading Resort 2018

& Leading Resort 2018 Mexico's Leading Beach Resort 2018

Leading Beach Resort 2018 Mexico's Leading Family Resort 2018

This is the fourth consecutive year Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto has been nominated.

In 2017, the resort was named Mexico & Central America's Leading Resort. Voting is now open and available at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote. Ballots close on August 5, 2018.

About Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto: Baja's First Million Star Resort

Flanked by the rugged Sierra de la Giganta range, the Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is the first and only resort to occupy one of the Gulf of California's last virgin coastlines. The resort showcases the region's unique beauty, authentic culture, quiet beaches, scenic vistas, rich history, and natural habitats and it features 181 beautifully appointed Deluxe Ocean View rooms ranging in size from one, two and three bedroom suites with balcony or terrace and stunning ocean or mountain views, three outstanding restaurants, five swimming pools, the 39,000-square-foot Sabila Spa, the 18-hole TPC Danzante Bay championship golf club, tennis courts, miles of hiking trails, and world-class sport fishing.

Guests can enjoy PADI-certified SCUBA diving lessons and snorkeling tours in the protected indigo waters that explorer Jacques Cousteau once dubbed the "Aquarium of the World." Outdoor adventurers can also experience tours of the nearby Coronado, Danzante and Del Carmen Islands atop an inflatable APEX boat, as well as swimming, world-class fishing aboard the "Mad Dash" tournament boat, paddle boarding, kayaking, whale watching and mountain biking. The area is also known for its wildlife, including the 900 species of fish off the coast and in an area that has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. While in Loreto, guests can explore the historic town and visit the 1697 mission that made Loreto famous.

Travelers can take a short flight from LAX on Alaska Airlines or seasonally from Calgary, Canada aboard WestJet. Calafia Airlines provides service to Loreto via and Tijuana and Guadalajara.

For more information, visit www.villadelpalmarloreto.com, call (800) 790-4187, or email reservaciones.vdpl@vgloreto.com and stay up-to-date on the latest happenings by finding us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/villadelpalmarattheislandsofloreto) or Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter as @VilladelPalmarL.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/villa-del-palmar-at-the-islands-of-loreto-recognized-in-five-prestigious-awards-categories-by-the-world-travel-awards-300627565.html

