VillagePlan Completes Acquisition of Sound Options

TACOMA, Wash., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VillagePlan, the nation's largest network of professional care managers and award-winning provider of professional care management services to consumers and as an employee benefit, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Sound Options Inc., one of the leading elder care management firms in the Pacific Northwest.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of other news at Boston-based VillagePlan. VillagePlan recently closed on $4 million in funding, announced that its services were now available to more than 100,000 lives, including employees of Microsoft, and that it had added key members to its team, led by former Best Doctors and Nuance Communications executives and the former Attorney General of Massachusetts. Click here to view the announcement.

"VillagePlan takes a major step forward today in our strategy to build the global standard for professional care management services," said VillagePlan CEO Evan Falchuk. "Sound Options' decades-long track record of market innovation and thought leadership reflects our vision of providing the highest-quality services to help the 66 million Americans caring for an aging loved one."

VillagePlan's vision marries the highest standard of care management services with a proprietary cloud-based technology platform to make the delivery of care management services more accessible and clinically integrated than ever before.

Sound Options' CEO and President Mary Lynn Pannen, RN, is one of the nation's leading experts on care management, having previously served as the president of the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Management, and she has delivered award-winning care management services for nearly three decades.

"I'm thrilled to be joining VillagePlan," said Pannen. "I'm passionate about helping people care for their loved ones, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue building the highest standard for professional care management. Working toward a global strategy is very fulfilling and rewarding."

About VillagePlan

VillagePlan's national network of credentialed care managers and physician experts are the award-winning trusted resource helping families manage the many clinical and non-clinical challenges that come with caregiving. Led by former Best Doctors Inc. executives and backed by Best Doctors investors, VillagePlan's services are available on a direct-to-consumer basis and as an employee benefit.

