viLogics CEO Selected to Attend Dell Executive Summit

Dell Technologies is a leading innovator and computing technology company providing IT infrastructure that helps organizations to build their digital future, transform IT, and protect their most important information. Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies and one of the most successful executives in the highly competitive personal computer industry personally selected Mr. Long as one of the nation's top 40 Technology company CEOs to attend.

With over 23 years in the technology sector, Mr. Long started his leadership career in 1995 as the CEO and founder of Electronics Claims Processing (ECP). In 2008, Mr. Long founded viLogics as an Enterprise Private Cloud (laaS) Solutions provider to meet the needs of other healthcare cloud hosting requests and to service the demands of the commercial IT sector.

In its early years, viLogics provided hosting services to its first large-scale clients, including both Dell and IBM, while supporting the fast-paced VMware online VCP training tracks. Today, viLogics continues as a fast growing multi-discipline Information Technology company providing leading edge data center services such as Cloud Solutions and IaaS Enterprise Private Cloud models, Managed services, Data Back-up/Disaster Recovery solutions, and Network Operation Center (NOC) services on a national scale.

