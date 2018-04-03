Vim Vixen Launches Two Sides Of Style Spring Fashion Campaign With Twin Sister Basketball Stars Dylan & Dakota Gonzalez

Vim Vixen offers fashionable, price-conscious, quality clothing, jeans, dresses, active wear, swimwear, shoes and more on its user-friendly website ShopVimVixen.com. "It definitely takes confidence to express yourself in the way you dress yourself. Fashion is such a fun part of life that allows you to showcase a piece of who you are to the world. And it's ok to switch it up and try new things, that's the beauty of making pieces your own. Fashion is art and we are the artists that get to create masterpieces around ourselves, so we encourage everyone to post their creativity with their style, share those works of art, and inspire others to do the same by letting that confidence shine through honey!" explains Dylan Gonzalez.

The twosome will encourage their combined two million plus followers to inspire fashion styles in Two Sides Of Style by sharing their Vim Vixen outfits. "It's so important as a woman to feel as comfortable, as beautiful, and as confident as we want to be in what we wear. As twins, Dylan and I get compared all the time, but we love that we each have our own individual styles that align with our unique personalities. We can't worry about what the next person has or what we don't have. Instead, we should embrace all that we are and let our fashion be an extension of that" according to Dakota Gonzalez.

Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez will offer a special promotional code on their Instagram pages @Miss_Dyl @Misss_Kota for followers to receive a discount on purchases on ShopVimVixen.com during the month long campaign.

Be sure to follow and tag @VimVixen using hashtag #2SidesOfStyle in your favorite Vim Vixen outfit for a chance to win a $500 gift card on ShopVimVixen.com.

CONTACT:

Michael LaSalle

Director of Marketing, VIM VIXEN

michael@vim.com

