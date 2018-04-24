Vincentric Recognizes Two Hyundai Vehicles in Best Fleet Value in America Awards for Their Low Cost of Ownership

The Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America awards recognize specific vehicles and trims which have the lowest total cost of ownership in the greatest number of measured lifecycle cost scenarios. Now in its 13th year, the prize measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.

"Vincentric's continued recognition of Hyundai models and our brand overall is a testament to our commitment to value for our customers," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "In the commercial vehicle space where value is so key, the consistent recognition of excellence is a win from a design and performance perspective."

"Our Best Fleet Value in America awards highlight vehicles that provide retained value throughout their fleet lifecycle," said David Wurster, president of Vincentric. "Hyundai's continued wins across multiple categories shows their ability to deliver high value and a great product mix in the commercial vehicle space."

Now in its sixth generation, the 2018 Hyundai Elantra sports a bold aerodynamic design with a comprehensive suite of safety features, modern interior styling with class-above features and user-friendly technologies. Hyundai's approach for the Ioniq Hybrid Blue delivers an uncompromising design and driving experience coupled with the latest in safety and convenience technologies and an EPA-estimated 58 MPG combined rating, the highest rating of any non-plug-in vehicle sold in the U.S. market.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vincentric-recognizes-two-hyundai-vehicles-in-best-fleet-value-in-america-awards-for-their-low-cost-of-ownership-300635535.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

